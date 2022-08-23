Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police identify man arrested in shots fired incident in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We know the the identity of the person that had a standoff with Police late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday in North Fargo. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio that 35-year-old Nicholas Otten was placed under arrest following the shots incident at the Woodspring Suites hotel off 35th St. N.
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff, shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department says the man arrested in the shots fired incident this morning is Fargo resident 35-year-old Nicholas A. Otten. Otten was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and terrorizing and was taken to the Cass County Jail. ----------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: One...
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
kfgo.com
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
valleynewslive.com
Trailer loaded with hay bales destroyed in fire near Horace
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A trailer loaded with hay bales was destroyed after a fire started Tuesday evening near Horace. Authorities say the flatbed trailer was being hauled by a pickup from Wild Rice to Glyndon. During the trip, the trailer and hay bales caught on fire. The...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo police arrest man after shooting incident (Update)
Police have arrested a Fargo man for aggravated reckless endangerment and terrorizing after a shooting incident late last (Wed) night. The Fargo P-D responded to a report of an individual having a mental health emergency at a local hotel. When police arrived, they say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten barricaded himself inside...
kvrr.com
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
froggyweb.com
1 detained by Fargo Police in Tuesday morning, SWAT-assisted operation
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6:30am Tuesday, Fargo Police and Red River Swat set up a perimeter around The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South to execute a high risk search warrant. The SWAT Team used a flash/sound divisionary device or FSDD...
valleynewslive.com
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges have been filed against the man accused of leaving his tow truck on the interstate in late-January which later led to a crash that left a mother of four dead, and three others severely injured. 43-year-old Mario Butler has been charged in Cass...
wdayradionow.com
Home built by Fargo South students to be moved south of Kindred
(Fargo, ND) -- The President of a local construction company joined WDAY Midday to say a home will be changing locations and will slow traffic on several roads South Fargo. Bob Schmidt is the President of Schmidt and Sons Building Movers. He says the home was built by South Fargo students through a program offered by the district.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo changes noise ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
valleynewslive.com
Free picnic for West Fargo seniors Wednesday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will host a Senior Picnic at noon Wednesday. The event will take place in the Rustad Recreation Center gyms and serve more than 200 people. This year, West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire will join in serving grilled burgers, potato salad, pork and beans, cookies and root beer floats.
DL-Online
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
valleynewslive.com
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
lakesarearadio.net
Property Owners Reminded to Keep Lifts and Docks away from Roadways this Fall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – As fall approached the Highway Department is reminding property owners to move property, signs, and items for sale back from the roadway including boatlifts and docks. The Otter Tail County Highway Department says they have noticed several docks and lifts and other property stored too...
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health looking for volunteers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: There’s A “New” Fargo Mexican Restaurant…That Isn’t Really New
It’s always a great day when a fan favorite comes back. This re-opening is no exception. El Vaqueros Taqueria, in South Fargo is once again opening it’s doors after a 3 year hiatus. That sounds great on the surface but I’m sure you’re wondering if the food is the same? You’re in luck.
valleynewslive.com
St. Michael man sentenced in deadly crash on Spirit Lake Reservation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United States Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl announced that Winter Skye Bigtrack, age 19 of St. Michael, ND, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte, U.S. District Court, Fargo, ND, and was sentenced to 57 months in prison after having plead guilty to three counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Judge Welte also sentenced Bigtrack to 3 years of supervised release and $76,786.42 restitution.
froggyweb.com
Man arrested during serving of high risk warrant at Fargo apt. complex
FARGO (KFGO) – Police say a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment was arrested Tuesday morning at Arbor Apartments on 23rd St. S when officers and Red River Valley SWAT served a high-risk warrant. He’s identified as 19-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo. Kaykay was wanted in connection with a...
