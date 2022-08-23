(Fargo, ND) -- We know the the identity of the person that had a standoff with Police late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday in North Fargo. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio that 35-year-old Nicholas Otten was placed under arrest following the shots incident at the Woodspring Suites hotel off 35th St. N.

