ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
valleynewslive.com

Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
kvrr.com

House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Five Below#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
DL-Online

Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham

PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
PERHAM, MN
valleynewslive.com

Free picnic for West Fargo seniors Wednesday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will host a Senior Picnic at noon Wednesday. The event will take place in the Rustad Recreation Center gyms and serve more than 200 people. This year, West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire will join in serving grilled burgers, potato salad, pork and beans, cookies and root beer floats.
WEST FARGO, ND
AG Week

American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest

American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Essentia Health looking for volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Good Samaritans scammed out of thousands with fake jewelry

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a staple of Midwest life, folks willing to lend a helping hand to a stranger in need. However, some in the valley have learned that where some see kindness, others see opportunity. Over the last few weeks one local jewelry store has...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage

(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam. “We have basketball,...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Judge Blocks North Dakota’s Abortion Tigger Law, Again

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs a lawsuit from the state’s lone abortion clinic. The clinic argues that the law violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick on Thursday granted the...
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

JLG’s 8th Annual “Rock the Streets” Concert Comes Back to Downtown Fargo

With 2022 marking the 33rd anniversary of JLG Architects, the firm’s 150+ employee-owners are ready to rock. On Friday, September 9, 2022, JLG will be hosting its eighth annual rockin’ end-of-summer street dance in downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square. Headlining JLG’s “Rock the Streets” concert will be the Fabulous Armadillos, with 100 Proof and The Shuttles opening the night. Food and beer trucks will open at 5:00 P.M., with bands taking the stage at 5:45 P.M. The concert is free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring their own seating.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy