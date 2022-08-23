Read full article on original website
Reilly Hamer
2d ago
Makes electric cars look better and better. ...Until they figure out how to steal your battery, that is.
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Lauderhill homicide
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed at a Lauderhill apartment complex last Thursday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at...
bulletin-news.com
Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter in Miami-Dade Crash
In connection with an incident in Miami-Dade earlier this month that resulted in the death of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent, a driver is accused of DUI manslaughter and other offenses, according to authorities. According to Miami-Dade Police, Ysmael Sandoval, 35, was detained on Tuesday and is also...
NBC Miami
Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police
A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
Click10.com
Police: Fatal Hialeah shooting was result of road rage, shooter cooperating with investigation
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police say a man who fatally shot another man Wednesday afternoon during a road rage incident is not facing charges at this time, as it appears he fired the shot in self-defense. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of East Sixth Avenue...
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the stolen credit card at two local businesses.
Click10.com
Miami duo stole more than a dozen catalytic converters, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Two Miami men face a multitude of charges after officers found more than a dozen stolen catalytic converters after a traffic stop, according to police. According to Port St. Lucie police, officers pulled over 53-year-old Gerardo Reygada and 56-year-old Pedro Wong after observing their...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Officer Charged With Strangling Woman in Davie Home
An officer with the Miami Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling a woman in front of her child inside a Davie home. Zamir Vargas Valerio, a 34-year-old who has been a member of the MPD for five years, was charged with one county of felony domestic battery by strangulation.
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Cellphone video shows aftermath of shooting at stoplight in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – A shooting in Hialeah is under investigation and video showing the aftermath of the incident is leading to even more questions. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. Was it road rage?. It’s not yet known, but what neighbors and drivers saw Wednesday morning was...
WPBF News 25
How to protect your vehicle from catalytic converter thefts
JUPITER, Fla. — With the recent rise in catalytic converter thefts in Palm Beach County and on the Treasure Coast, local experts say it's important to be more aware of your surroundings. "Parking it in an area that’s safe. A garage, a place where there are a lot of...
Click10.com
Suspect in custody after 2 Miami-Dade police officers stabbed, 1 airlifted to Ryder Trauma
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade police officers were injured after responding to a call about someone making threats with a knife early Wednesday morning. It happened in a residential area off Northwest Second Avenue and 157th Street. When officers arrived, they confronted the man, at which point two...
Boca Raton’s Olivia Maly Dead In Crash, Cops Say Impaired By Alcohol Or Drugs
We’ve Reported On Her DUI Arrests Before. Booked At Least Seven Times Since 2017. Now Dead. Alcohol/Drugs A Factor According To PBSO. Maly Not Wearing Seatbelt As She Slams Into Car, Pole, Flips. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman whose previous […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Miami Springs police seek hit-and-run driver who critically injured motorcyclist
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Investigators are looking for a driver who struck and injured a motorcyclist in Miami Springs Tuesday night and left the scene, according to police. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. Miami Springs police Chief Armando Guzman said the victim...
NBC Miami
Two Miami-Dade Officers Stabbed During Incident, Suspect in Custody
Two Miami-Dade Police department officers were hospitalized after they were stabbed by a suspect in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officers had responded to a home in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street after receiving reports of a man making threats with a knife. Sylvester...
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Pulls Boyfriend’s Hair, Is Arrested
Gina White Screams “You’re Hurting Me!” Witnesses Call Police. But The “Hurt” She Said Is “Mental.” Tries To Stop Boyfriend From Leaving By Pulling His Hair… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several people fearing that a woman was being attacked in East Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Alcohol/drugs may have played role in deadly Military Trail crash, report says
A west Boca Raton woman killed in a high-speed crash near Palm Springs early Wednesday may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to investigators.
Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found
There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
Second Miami police officer arrested in three day period
One officer faced an internal affairs probe and was suspended with pay while another was arrested on a DUI and drug charge.
WPBF News 25
2 Miami men charged with catalytic converter thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Miami men are in jail after being caught with 13 sawed-off catalytic converters early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. Police said eight of those converters were stolen from one local business that has dealt with this problem before. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
