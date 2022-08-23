ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Lauderhill homicide

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed at a Lauderhill apartment complex last Thursday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at...
LAUDERHILL, FL
bulletin-news.com

Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter in Miami-Dade Crash

In connection with an incident in Miami-Dade earlier this month that resulted in the death of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent, a driver is accused of DUI manslaughter and other offenses, according to authorities. According to Miami-Dade Police, Ysmael Sandoval, 35, was detained on Tuesday and is also...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police

A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami duo stole more than a dozen catalytic converters, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Two Miami men face a multitude of charges after officers found more than a dozen stolen catalytic converters after a traffic stop, according to police. According to Port St. Lucie police, officers pulled over 53-year-old Gerardo Reygada and 56-year-old Pedro Wong after observing their...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Officer Charged With Strangling Woman in Davie Home

An officer with the Miami Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling a woman in front of her child inside a Davie home. Zamir Vargas Valerio, a 34-year-old who has been a member of the MPD for five years, was charged with one county of felony domestic battery by strangulation.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Cellphone video shows aftermath of shooting at stoplight in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A shooting in Hialeah is under investigation and video showing the aftermath of the incident is leading to even more questions. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. Was it road rage?. It’s not yet known, but what neighbors and drivers saw Wednesday morning was...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Two Miami-Dade Officers Stabbed During Incident, Suspect in Custody

Two Miami-Dade Police department officers were hospitalized after they were stabbed by a suspect in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officers had responded to a home in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street after receiving reports of a man making threats with a knife. Sylvester...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Pulls Boyfriend’s Hair, Is Arrested

Gina White Screams “You’re Hurting Me!” Witnesses Call Police. But The “Hurt” She Said Is “Mental.” Tries To Stop Boyfriend From Leaving By Pulling His Hair… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several people fearing that a woman was being attacked in East Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found

There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

