Nebraska Leads Nation in Football Graduates
The 2022 Nebraska football roster features 26 players who have already earned their college degrees, as the Huskers’ 26 graduates are the most of any FBS football program in the country for the 2022 season. The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday that more than 3,000 student-athletes across all...
Thompson Named to Unitas Award Watch List
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was named to the watch list for the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, announced on Wednesday. Thompson was one of 76 FBS quarterbacks named to the watch list. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the nation’s top senior or upperclassmen quarterback. The 2021 winner was Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, who flourished under the direction of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, who is in his first season as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this fall.
