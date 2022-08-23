Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was named to the watch list for the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, announced on Wednesday. Thompson was one of 76 FBS quarterbacks named to the watch list. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the nation’s top senior or upperclassmen quarterback. The 2021 winner was Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, who flourished under the direction of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, who is in his first season as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this fall.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO