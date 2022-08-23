ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

knopnews2.com

New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The newest restaurant opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. It isn’t Diego Xiquin’s first restaurant but this new location, Szechuan Buffet & Sushi Bar, has a different twist. Instead of serving up just entrées, it offers a buffet. Along with the buffet option, it also offer different types of sushi. It’s located at 1902 Jeffers Street.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Yard of the Summer competition winners announced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin held a competition to honor households and businesses that have beautiful landscapes. Prize sponsors for the competition include Do It Center – North Platte Hardware and REMAX, Koby Rickertsen. Nominations were taken...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New North Platte City Councilman introduced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The City of North Platte has a new city council member. New City Councilman Brian Flanders was worn in by Mayor Brandon Kelliher on Tuesday. Flanders will represent Ward 3 after long-time City Councilman Jim Carman announced his resignation earlier this month. Flanders had filed to...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
gothenburgleader.com

Husband/Wife Team Hired as Stone Hearth Management

Stone Hearth Estates is delighted to announce new management members Melissa Yancy, Administrator, and Eric Johnson, Director of Operations. Melissa and Eric will be developing and enlarging the scope of the administrative position held by Barb Nuxoll for the past 14 years. They, along with owners Lisa Nielsen and Deb Bacon, feel they have found a uniquely creative solution to meet the future needs of Stone Hearth Estates, an independent, assisted and memory care community.
GOTHENBURG, NE
knopnews2.com

Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
COZAD, NE
huskeradio.com

Pigskin Preview: Sutherland Sailors Preparing for New Opponents

Pigskin Preview: The Sutherland Sailors will face several new opponents throughout the upcoming football season, Coach Brendan Geier says the Sailors are ready for the challenge ahead. Pigskin Preview: Scott Jorgenson Paxton Athletic Director and Head Football Coach says the Tigers are ready for the upcoming football season. Pigskin Preview:...
SUTHERLAND, NE
huskeradio.com

Brian Flanders Fills Vacancy on North Platte City Council

At a Special Council Work Session the North Platte City Council approved Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s appointment of Brian Flanders to represent North Platte’s Third Ward. The vacancy was created by the retirement of longtime public Jim Carman, who retired last week. Councilman Flanders had previously announced announced intention to challenge Councilman Carman on the November General Election. Councilman Flanders works at the District 11 Probation Office and an active member of First United Methodist Church.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Interview: NP Mayor Brandon Kelliher Recaps Tuesdays Special Council Work Session

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder Wednesday morning to recap Tuesdays special city council work session. Mayor Kelliher discusses the appointment of Brian Flanders to serve as North Platte City Council Ward Three Representative, the North Platte Rec. Center and Thursdays budget related work session.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Troopers Find Meth, Fentanyl Hidden Inside Foam Statues

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during an encounter last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, when a trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the westbound I-80 rest area at Cozad, near mile marker 227. During the encounter, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.
COZAD, NE
huskeradio.com

Half-Cent Sales Tax Increase to Fund NP Rec Center Headed to November Ballot

At a special city council meeting Tuesday evening, the North Platte City Council officially instructed the Lincoln County Clerk to place a half-cent sales tax increase on the November Ballot to fund the North Platte Recreation Center and related projects. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher will joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder Wednesday morning to recap the meeting.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

