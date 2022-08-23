Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during an encounter last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, when a trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the westbound I-80 rest area at Cozad, near mile marker 227. During the encounter, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

COZAD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO