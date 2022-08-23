ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Family of Las Vegas grandmother killed in 1994 still awaiting trial

By George Knapp
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — “We have an innocent older woman just minding her business, getting her groceries, and has evil come her way.”

That’s how homicide detective Ken Hefner with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department describes the Aug 1994 death of 81-year-old Ada Priolo. 28 years later murder charges have been filed, but no trial has begun.

The Case

Detectives have file drawers packed with homicide cases that have gone cold, but many say Priolo’s death stands out. When 8 News Now first profiled the case in Feb 2019 , detectives said they didn’t have a suspect in the homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Kmu5_0hRHZFwY00
File photo of Ada Priolo

Priolo was abducted from the parking lot of a grocery store near her home. In the following days, Priolo’s daughter Marilyn and her family waited for news. Four days later, Priolo’s car was found abandoned in a church parking lot. Priolo’s body was found in the car’s trunk with her groceries. Detectives say she was left to die in the triple-digit summer heat.

“The chances of her being discovered in the time frame it would take for her to succumb to the heat is very short,” explains Detective Hefner adding that the time frame would likely be less than an hour.

Priolo’s granddaughter, Tami Stillwell has become a spokesperson for Priolo’s devastated family. She says she’s still waiting for some measure of justice.

‘There’s not one reason why she was killed,” Stillwell said in a 1994 interview. “Not one reason.”

“Nothing but frustration”

Four months after the 8 News Now report on the cold case, Christopher Mack, 42, was charged with murder in Priolo’s death.

In the three years since the district attorney agreed to prosecute Mack for murder, the case has bounced between three different judges. The family has waited for different prosecutors to be brought up to speed. They waited while a new DNA analysis was performed. They’ve waited for the production of new and expanded fingerprint graphics. They’ve waited through requests for continuances filed by both sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ac3k_0hRHZFwY00
File photo of Ada Priolo’s family

“Nothing but frustration,” explains Rob Rucus, well-known Las Vegas musician and grandson of Priolo. “Over and over again.”

He says the delays have been hard on the entire family, especially his mother Marilyn, Priolo’s daughter, who has suffered a stress-induced heart attack. Doctors say she may not survive another.

“The heartache that it is putting her through, it’s brutal,” says Rucus. “It’s like she’s being sentenced every time one of these appeals happen.”

Delayed Justice

Mack was 17 years old at the time of the murder. His fingerprints, which detectives say were found in five locations on Priolo’s car, weren’t listed in evidence systems until years later.

By the time he was charged with Priolo’s murder, Mack was already in prison, having been convicted of other crimes. His attorney argues that Mack has already served enough time, and should be released in 2023.

One delay sought by the defense claimed that Mack didn’t want to leave state prison for fear that his belongings might be stolen by other inmates. Another delay was brought upon by an inmate riot at the facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKVVX_0hRHZFwY00
Christopher Mack appears in court on Nov. 5, 2019

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed all criminal cases, but Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson says he’s confident the trial will begin in September.

“We’re frustrated because it takes so long,” explains Wolfson. “Murder cases are going to take longer because there’s so much at stake, and rightfully so, but at the end of the day we get justice.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 6

Robin Bruce Luff
3d ago

I would file a wrongful case that this case has never gone forward they owe this to your family an especially to your loved one! Find a good Atty to go against the courts for not going thru the proper ways of finalizing this case its totally wrong this many years later no excuse for it! Period!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

I-Team: Teens in Las Vegas smoke shop robbery learn fate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens who took part in a smoke shop robbery learned their fate Wednesday.  One is headed to Spring Mountain Youth Camp, while the other is headed is a juvenile correctional facility.  A third teen who was stabbed by the store owner after he jumped over the counter remains hospitalized. Parents […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Teen accused of attacking Las Vegas teacher pleads not guilty

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas teenager pleaded not guilty as an adult Wednesday to 10 felony charges including attempted murder and sexual assault stemming from an after-school attack on a teacher in April, court officials and his attorney said. Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia was ruled competent to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

Good Samaritan aids mother, daughter after Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police say a woman died Wednesday morning after her car veered off the road and hit a pole. It happened near Charleston Road and Pecos Boulevard around 2 a.m. The woman was 38-year-old Crystal Clemenza, and she was traveling with her four-year-old daughter, who was in the backseat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 93 Claimed Las Vegas Man

ELY, Idaho (KLIX)-Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in an early August motorcycle crash north of Ely on U.S. Highway 93. According to the Nevada State Police, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf was killed when his Harley Davidson went of U.S. 93 about 53 miles north of Ely on August 7. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and asks anyone that may have witnessed it or have any information to call (775) 753- 1111.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas felon pleads guilty to possession of ‘ghost guns’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a machine gun in Las Vegas. According to court documents, Alfonzo Lee Womack has prior felony convictions in Clark County, and Sacramento County, California, and is prohibited by law from possessing any firearm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

SWAT team responds to barricade in North Las Vegas

UPDATE: As of 11:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Police told 8 News Now the male suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are wrapping up the scene. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving an armed man in the north valley. It happened at an apartment complex in the […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy