WSLS
Valley Metro down 25 bus drivers, forced to consolidate some bus routes
ROANOKE, Va. – Countless people in the Roanoke Valley rely on public transportation to get around every day. Now, staffing issues at Valley Metro could cause some bus schedules to change. According to Valley Metro’s General Manager, Kevin Price, they are currently down about 25 bus drivers. “We...
WDBJ7.com
Students head back to class in Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As students navigated the hallways and settled into their new classrooms at the Roanoke Academy for Math and Science Tuesday morning, Superintendent Verletta White and principal Toni Belton led a first-day tour of the school. “Everywhere we go in Roanoke City Public Schools we’re saying Happy...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County community members work to address child care shortages
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A town committee comprised of community members is working to address a child care shortage in Bedford County.*. The committee held a meeting Wednesday after reporting the results from Bedford County’s child care survey last year. The survey results showed 108 families are currently on a waitlist for child care.
WDBJ7.com
No bomb found after threat against Alleghany High School
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students returned to classes at Alleghany High School about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday after a shelter-in-place based on a bomb threat, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools. The school was evacuated at 1:10 p.m. after a bomb threat was reported to school officials. All other school...
wfxrtv.com
Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s office investigates bomb threat sent through Airdrop in school
COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Alleghany High School had to evacuate students and faculty on the afternoon of August. 24, in response to a bomb threat sent via Airdrop. According the principal of Alleghany High School, the threat was sent through Airdrop during the third lunch block on Wednesday. Airdrop” is a way of sending files electronically.
WDBJ7.com
Youth Risk Behavior Survey shines spotlight into student mental health
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board was presented with the 2022 Youth Risk Behavior Survey at its meeting Thursday night. The positives were that the survey showed less use of alcohol and marijuana among Roanoke County Middle School and High School students. “You can see that...
WDBJ7.com
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
cbs19news
Two road closures in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A couple of roads in Nelson County are closed for the next few weeks. The county reports Glade Road in Shipman is closed not far from where it intersects with James River Road. Engineers are looking into the site to place a concrete box...
WSET
26-year-old Martinsville man dead after shooting in Boones Mill: Sheriff
BOONES MILL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday evening. At approximately 9:28 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a shooting at a Boones Mill home along Virgil Goode Highway.
WSET
Bedford Town Council grants approval to move forward with new police department plans
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Town Council shared approvals for a variety of projects on the table on Wednesday. Town Council granted approval to proceed with the contract for construction designs of a new Police Department facility in the town. Town Council also approved a budget amendment appropriating...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Latino Advisory Board will hold community listening session in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Latino Advisory Board, also known as VLAB, will hold a listening session Thursday in Roanoke. VLAB is intended to be a bridge between the Latino community and the governor. Officials say they want to engage in a dialogue around issues and priorities for the Latinos in Roanoke.
WSLS
26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County
BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
WDBJ7.com
No injuries reported in Wells Avenue house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was injured in a fire in Roanoke City Tuesday. Crews say they responded at 2:39 p.m. to the 200 block of Wells Ave NW for a reported house fire. Crews say they saw smoke coming from the eves of the home...
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
Blue Ridge Muse
Floyd County adds 45 new COVID-19 cases in four days
Over the last four days, Floyd County has reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, the largest count since the pandemic began in last 2019. Weekend reports showed 16 new cases, followed by 11 in Tuesday’s report and another 11 on Wednesday — double digits over four days. The county...
WSET
20-year-old with Autism found after running away during house fire in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities were on the scene of a house fire in Pittsylvania County, just outside of Gretna on Thursday morning. According to emergency dispatch, the fire is at a home in the 3500 block of Brights Road. They said they got the call at 12:23...
Martinsville man dead after shooting at Franklin Co. home, authorities say
UPDATE 10:04 a.m. (8/25/22): Franklin County authorities shared additional details about Wednesday night’s shooting in Boones Mill, including the name of the man who was found dead at the scene. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 about a shooting at a Boones Mill […]
WSLS
Crews respond to Northwest Roanoke structure fire
ROANOKE, Va. – Another fire happened in Northwest Roanoke on Tuesday. Roanoke Fire-EMS said that around 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to reports of a structure fire in Northwest Roanoke. Crews said the fire happened on the 200 block of Wells Avenue NW. The fire is under control...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
