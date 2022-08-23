ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

WSLS

Valley Metro down 25 bus drivers, forced to consolidate some bus routes

ROANOKE, Va. – Countless people in the Roanoke Valley rely on public transportation to get around every day. Now, staffing issues at Valley Metro could cause some bus schedules to change. According to Valley Metro’s General Manager, Kevin Price, they are currently down about 25 bus drivers. “We...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Students head back to class in Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As students navigated the hallways and settled into their new classrooms at the Roanoke Academy for Math and Science Tuesday morning, Superintendent Verletta White and principal Toni Belton led a first-day tour of the school. “Everywhere we go in Roanoke City Public Schools we’re saying Happy...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County community members work to address child care shortages

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A town committee comprised of community members is working to address a child care shortage in Bedford County.*. The committee held a meeting Wednesday after reporting the results from Bedford County’s child care survey last year. The survey results showed 108 families are currently on a waitlist for child care.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

No bomb found after threat against Alleghany High School

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students returned to classes at Alleghany High School about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday after a shelter-in-place based on a bomb threat, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools. The school was evacuated at 1:10 p.m. after a bomb threat was reported to school officials. All other school...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Botetourt County, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
GILES COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two road closures in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A couple of roads in Nelson County are closed for the next few weeks. The county reports Glade Road in Shipman is closed not far from where it intersects with James River Road. Engineers are looking into the site to place a concrete box...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

26-year-old Martinsville man dead after shooting in Boones Mill: Sheriff

BOONES MILL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday evening. At approximately 9:28 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a shooting at a Boones Mill home along Virgil Goode Highway.
BOONES MILL, VA
WSLS

26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County

BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

No injuries reported in Wells Avenue house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was injured in a fire in Roanoke City Tuesday. Crews say they responded at 2:39 p.m. to the 200 block of Wells Ave NW for a reported house fire. Crews say they saw smoke coming from the eves of the home...
ROANOKE, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

Floyd County adds 45 new COVID-19 cases in four days

Over the last four days, Floyd County has reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, the largest count since the pandemic began in last 2019. Weekend reports showed 16 new cases, followed by 11 in Tuesday’s report and another 11 on Wednesday — double digits over four days. The county...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crews respond to Northwest Roanoke structure fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Another fire happened in Northwest Roanoke on Tuesday. Roanoke Fire-EMS said that around 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to reports of a structure fire in Northwest Roanoke. Crews said the fire happened on the 200 block of Wells Avenue NW. The fire is under control...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

