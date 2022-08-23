Read full article on original website
huskeradio.com
Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP was able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location.
huskeradio.com
Troopers Find Meth, Fentanyl Hidden Inside Foam Statues
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during an encounter last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, when a trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the westbound I-80 rest area at Cozad, near mile marker 227. During the encounter, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.
huskeradio.com
Nebraska Corn Conditions Drop 5 Percent, Soybeans Down 4 Percent
Nebraska crop conditions took another hit last week because of dry, hot weather according to Brownfield. The USDA says corn is rated 42 percent good-to-excellent with 39 percent dented. 46 percent of soybeans are rated good-to-excellent with 93 percent setting pods. Sorghum condition is rated 20 percent good-to-excellent. Pasture and range conditions are rated 4 percent good-to-excellent.
huskeradio.com
Nebraska Republican Party Endorses Two Lincoln County Residents
The Nebraska Republican Party has officially endorsed a pair of Lincoln County residents. Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns for Nebraska Legislature in the 42nd Legislative District. Saturday, delegates of the State Central Committee for the Nebraska Republican Party voted to exclusively endorse Bruns in the District 42 Legislative Race, according to a press release. In order to receive an endorsement from the NEGOP, a candidate must garner at least two thirds of the delegate vote—Bruns received 88%, including 100% of those that represent the 42nd District in the state delegation, according to a press release.
