The Nebraska Republican Party has officially endorsed a pair of Lincoln County residents. Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns for Nebraska Legislature in the 42nd Legislative District. Saturday, delegates of the State Central Committee for the Nebraska Republican Party voted to exclusively endorse Bruns in the District 42 Legislative Race, according to a press release. In order to receive an endorsement from the NEGOP, a candidate must garner at least two thirds of the delegate vote—Bruns received 88%, including 100% of those that represent the 42nd District in the state delegation, according to a press release.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO