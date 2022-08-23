Read full article on original website
Nebraska Leads Nation in Football Graduates
The 2022 Nebraska football roster features 26 players who have already earned their college degrees, as the Huskers’ 26 graduates are the most of any FBS football program in the country for the 2022 season. The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday that more than 3,000 student-athletes across all...
Huskers Name Three Team Captains
The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and first-team All-Big Ten honors. She averaged a team-leading 3.49 kills per set to go with 2.11 digs while adding 21 aces and 55 blocks. Kubik ranked third in Big Ten play in kills per set with 4.11.
