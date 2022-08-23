The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and first-team All-Big Ten honors. She averaged a team-leading 3.49 kills per set to go with 2.11 digs while adding 21 aces and 55 blocks. Kubik ranked third in Big Ten play in kills per set with 4.11.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO