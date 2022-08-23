ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paramount, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Paramount, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Two Florida residents plead guilty to giving Ashley Biden’s stolen diary to Project Veritas

Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty to charges that they conspired to transport stolen property belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter across state lines and sell it to the media organisation Project Veritas. According to criminal information filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Aimee Harris stole Ashley Biden’s diary from a Delray Beach, Florida house where she’d temporarily left behind some of her belongings, before travelling to New York City with co-defendant Justin Kurlander to meet with Project Veritas representatives.“During that meeting, [Harris] described the circumstances of how she had obtained the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital

Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy