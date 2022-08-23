ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Brown Is Banned From Award Shows!?

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXryp_0hRHXRDc00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Chris Brown is one of the most successful entertainers on the planet right now with the longevity of almost a Jackson. But did you realize that Chris Brown that has been nominated for 20 Grammys, winning one has been missing from performing at Music Awards Shows? He sells out stadiums with his 10 studio albums, when collabs with other artists the song is a guaranteed hit but when it comes to taking the stage at an awards show according to Chris Brown he is banned.

Not just from crossover shows, music shows for us, by us too.

Chris Brown made a video post at “One Of Them Ones” Tour with Lil Baby in Mexico, with a message that he would have quit the industry if not for his fans.

YOU SEE THE PEOPLE??? EVERY SHOW IS PACKED LIKE THIS… IF IT WASNT FOR MY INCREDIBLE FANS I WOULD’VE BEEN QUIT… I don’t like the fake celebrity SHIT… AWARD SHOWs HAVENT let me perform in years… yet my shows STILL SELL

Take a look at the video post below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0hRHXRDc00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britney Spears deletes Instagram account after teasing new song with Elton John

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account after she teased a clip of her new song with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.”Spears later tweeted that she has been “kinda overwhelmed” about the release of her first new single in six years, which was dropped on Friday (26 August).The singer added that she is trying to “let go of the hurt bitterness,” and to “not be so scared and fearful.”“I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well,” the 40-year-old tweeted.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Lil Baby
The Independent

Keanu Reeves crashes couple’s Northampton wedding reception

A newlywed couple received an unexpected surprise on their wedding day when Keanu Reeves made a guest appearance at the reception.James and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot last weekend in front of family and friends at Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, UK. It just so happened that the John Wick actor was also staying there that same day.In an interview with Newsweek, Nikki explained that her husband saw Reeves in the bar area of the hotel and told the actor he had just got married. James invited Reeves to come over and have a drink with the rest of...
CELEBRITIES
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy