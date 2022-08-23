Chris Brown Is Banned From Award Shows!?

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Chris Brown is one of the most successful entertainers on the planet right now with the longevity of almost a Jackson. But did you realize that Chris Brown that has been nominated for 20 Grammys, winning one has been missing from performing at Music Awards Shows? He sells out stadiums with his 10 studio albums, when collabs with other artists the song is a guaranteed hit but when it comes to taking the stage at an awards show according to Chris Brown he is banned.

Not just from crossover shows, music shows for us, by us too.

Chris Brown made a video post at “One Of Them Ones” Tour with Lil Baby in Mexico, with a message that he would have quit the industry if not for his fans.

YOU SEE THE PEOPLE??? EVERY SHOW IS PACKED LIKE THIS… IF IT WASNT FOR MY INCREDIBLE FANS I WOULD’VE BEEN QUIT… I don’t like the fake celebrity SHIT… AWARD SHOWs HAVENT let me perform in years… yet my shows STILL SELL

