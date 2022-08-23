Read full article on original website
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Live From The Oval Office: Joe Biden Installs Small, Gold-Framed TV Behind Resolute Desk In Major White House Renovation
With Joe Biden out of town, painters, carpenters, electricians and landscapers are heading towards the White House for some much-needed home improvements. Marking his summer vacation that is a regular occurrence in the executive mansion, the President of the United States is currently spending some time between his homes in Delaware while his official residence undergoes a makeover.Though Biden isn't planning any major updates to the Oval Office, unlike his last two predecessors during their August getaways, there will be an upgrade to the basement Situation Room, as well as new pavement for the driveway and a cleaning of the...
Trump’s Conspiracy Theory Mindset Will Outlive Him
This whole Trump thing can’t end well.Which Trump thing? Well, any of it, really.But what I specifically have in mind is the ongoing federal probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of national defense documents after he left office—as well as other proposals to prosecute him in connection to the storming of the Capitol and his various election-meddling efforts.There are strong cases to be made for pursuing these investigations, but there’s no denying every plausible outcome comes with serious risks and complications. There’s no scenario where we all end up on the same page about Trump. There’s not even...
3-Minute Civics: Defying the law
Is it ever OK to defy the law? If so, how? When I teach Civics, we spend a lot of time learning about our Constitution and system of government. In doing so, I think the kids come to appreciate that the Constitution is an incredible achievement and it, along with our adherence to the rule […] The post 3-Minute Civics: Defying the law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
This Group’s Vote Will Ultimately Decide the Midterms
The upcoming midterms will depend on the voices and votes of those in the suburbs, according to hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy on this episode of The New Abnormal.After a key win for Democrats in New York’s 19th Congressional District, where Pat Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in Tuesday’s special election, Levy says that despite that good news for the party, the Dems still need the suburban vote to get them across the line.“Look, I think the Democrats are still gonna lose the House. I don’t think it’ll be as big a loss as we all thought, even a...
