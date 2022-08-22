Read full article on original website
LIV Golf troll PGA Tour with damning, 17-word statement
It didn't take too long for LIV Golf to hit back after the PGA Tour announced unprecedented changes for 2023-2024. Some of those changes include simply mind-boggling increases to prize purses with the announcement of elevated events for "top players". There is guaranteed money for PGA Tour members. Tiger Woods...
Tiger Woods makes another announcement after saving PGA Tour blushes (for now)
Tiger Woods may not be playing at the moment but he's certainly keeping himself busy. Woods, 46, appears to have saved the PGA Tour's blushes - at least for now - with the announcement of sweeping and lucrative changes by the PGA Tour to try and stop LIV Golf pinching even more of their best players.
Shane Lowry rolls eyes at Lee Westwood's LIV Golf comments
Shane Lowry has rolled his eyes at hearing Lee Westwood draw comparison between the PGA Tour's latest plans to that of the LIV Golf Tour. Lowry, who plays on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, left a 'rolling eyes' emoji in the comments section to Golf Digest's interview post with Westwood, who moved to LIV Golf earlier this season.
LIV Golf want to depose Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy over player meeting
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan have reportedly been served subpoena notices to reveal details of the "players only" meeting before the BMW Championship. The meeting took place on Tuesday before the second leg of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs at Wilmington Country Club. Following...
Rory McIlroy meets Shooter McGavin at Tour Championship on PGA Tour
Some golfers transcend the sport. They make you weak at the knees when you walk past them. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and of course, Shooter McGavin are all prime examples. Two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy was in the presence of greatness at the Tour Championship yesterday as he got to meet Happy Gilmore's old nemesis.
Jon Rahm: This might be first time PGA Tour care what players think
Jon Rahm claimed recently was the first time he believed the PGA Tour "actually cared" about what their members think in light of the sweeping changes announced to try and fend off the threat of LIV Golf. In a report by Alan Shipnuck of The Fire Pit Collective, the 27-year-old...
Tour event pulled from Sky Sports Golf due to "EXCESSIVE SWEARING"
A recent golf tournament on the PGA EuroPro Tour was wiped from the Sky Sports Golf schedule as a result of too much swearing caught on camera. Bosses at the PGA EuroPro Tour were forced to pull the coverage after those at the Sky Sports compliance team picked up four F-bombs.
"A lot of differences" Jordan Spieth insists PGA Tour not copying LIV
Jordan Spieth claims the PGA Tour is not copying LIV Golf, arguing he sees "a lot of differences" despite the announcement of elevated events and huge increases to prize purses. Spieth, 29, faced the media before the Tour Championship at East Lake after another frantic day in professional golf. PGA...
PGA Tour confirms big change to Tournament of Champions event
One of the PGA Tour's most famous tournaments, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, will see an expansion of its field starting in early January 2023. The tournament, which was first established in 1953, acts as the lid lifter to a new year of golf on the PGA Tour. It has...
Cameron Smith on LIV Golf chatter? "I've tried to block it all out"
Cameron Smith says he has been trying to "block out" all the noise over his alleged forthcoming defection to LIV Golf. Speaking to GolfDigest ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake, Smith once again refused to entertain talk of his future. It's understandable that he wouldn't bite. But one...
Rory McIlroy on LIV-linked Cam Smith: "I disagree with a lot of people"
Rory McIlroy appears to have also confirmed Cameron Smith is likely heading to the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the $75m Tour Championship at East Lake. Earlier in the week the Northern Irishman, 33, confirmed that he held a private chat with the 150th Open winner, explaining...
WIN free tickets to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
GolfMagic has teamed up with DP World to offer three pairs of tickets to the DP World Tour's flagship tournament of the season, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey. To enter, simply head over to GolfMagic's social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and follow the simple...
US Amateur champ hits back at slow play critics: "What can you expect?"
U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett didn't only grab spots in three of the four majors next year with his stunning victory at Ridgewood Country Club. The young American grabbed the attention of golf fans on social media. For entirely the wrong reasons. Slow play, allegedly. Bennett won the tournament in...
