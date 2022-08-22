An ongoing fundraiser is inviting all past and current King Turkey Day members and friends to contribute toward the purchase of two city park benches in memory of Danny Huls. The benches would be placed in downtown Worthington; it's hoped that the location will be by the new pavilion. People who wish to contribute may make donations to King Turkey Day Danny Huls Memorial Fund. They can be mailed to the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce or placed and paid for on the King Turkey Day website, kingturkeyday.org,

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO