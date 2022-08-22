Read full article on original website
Related
myradioworks.net
Fundraiser asks for help with planned tribute to Huls
An ongoing fundraiser is inviting all past and current King Turkey Day members and friends to contribute toward the purchase of two city park benches in memory of Danny Huls. The benches would be placed in downtown Worthington; it's hoped that the location will be by the new pavilion. People who wish to contribute may make donations to King Turkey Day Danny Huls Memorial Fund. They can be mailed to the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce or placed and paid for on the King Turkey Day website, kingturkeyday.org,
myradioworks.net
People sought to help 'Open the Door' to Heritage Center
The Nobles County Historical Society is now in the final leg of its effort to complete its Nobles County Heritage Center project. The historical society plans to fully open the doors to the new Nobles County Heritage Center, located in the old Armory building on Ninth Street, in a few months. Individuals who donate $200 to the NCHS for the Armory campaign will have that gift matched through the Legacy Partners program of the Worthington Regional Health Care Foundation. Checks must be made out to WRHCF to get the match.
myradioworks.net
Waseca tops Worthington in girls tennis, 6-1
In high school girls tennis on Tuesday, host Waseca topped Worthington 6-1. Playing singles for the Trojans were (seeded one through four) Hannah McNab, Taylor Nordseth, Brooke Nordseth and Taya Oberloh; the first-through-third-seeded doubles teams were Riley Nickel and Bryn Donkersloot, Savannah Rodriguez and Taylor Michelson and Sadie Nickel and Makayla Phoungphet.
Comments / 0