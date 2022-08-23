Effective: 2022-08-26 01:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Perry A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL DAUPHIN...EAST CENTRAL PERRY AND NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 200 AM EDT At 118 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Enola, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Colonial Park, Progress, Camp Hill, Linglestown, Enola, Lemoyne, Paxtonia, Skyline View, Wormleysburg, Penbrook, Marysville, Paxtang, West Fairview, Rockville, Penn National Race Course, Dehart Dam, Fort Indiantown Gap, Dauphin and City Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

3 HOURS AGO