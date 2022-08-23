Read full article on original website
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier
Sightseeing while super cruising
COLORADO– If you are taking a trip to Southwest Colorado chances are you are hoping to see the beautiful scenery as head to your destination. The Colorado State Patrol wants to encourage the driver to pull off at scenic overlooks and rest stops instead of driving while distracted or parking on the shoulder of the road.
Alamosa Valley Courier
SLV COVID-19 Public Health Update - August 24, 2022
SAN LUIS VALLEY - COVID-19 related hospital admissions in the San Luis Valley have averaged around 3 per week over the summer. This is a big improvement over last fall and winter, but it also serves as a reminder that COVID-19 can be serious and that prevention is still important moving into the fall.
Comments / 0