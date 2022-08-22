Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Las Candelas Club Installs New Officers
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The service club Las Candelas recently held its final meeting of the 2021-22 year at Oakmont Country Club. The meeting included a celebration of the success of its recent biennial fundraiser, called “Love Has No Limits,” which yielded...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Water and Power Appoints New AGM
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) has appointed Stacie Takeguchi as its new assistant general manager of water after a nationwide search. As the AGM of water, Takeguchi is responsible for all aspects of Pasadena’s water system services, which...
outlooknewspapers.com
Elevate Burbank to Host Multicultural Arts Festival
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Elevate Burbank, a new nonprofit dedicated to promoting the understanding of cultural diversity in Burbank, is having its inaugural Multicultural Arts Festival today (Aug. 20). The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the field at Burbank High School.
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Water Conservation Is Part of Broader Solution
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. Significant outdoor water conservation is needed in San Marino. For some residents, watering has been restricted to as little as a single day per week. Climate change is challenging every water resource throughout the state and across...
outlooknewspapers.com
The Power of the Dog
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. I think when I write about a friend or loved one who has died, it’s to try to keep the person alive a little bit longer. It’s a greedy thing, sure: “Stay with me! Stay with me, don’t you go, damn it!”
outlooknewspapers.com
Inquiring Minds
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. I just read in the Burbank Leader (Aug. 13) that we may be spending $50 million to upgrade, improve and enhance George Izay Park and environs, including the addition of 100 trees. I have my reservations about this but accept that sometimes progress comes in mysterious ways.
outlooknewspapers.com
Something Wild This Way Comes to YMCA Camp
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Community YMCA’s Social Impact Center recently welcomed the Wildlife Learning Center to Camp Kaleidoscope. Located in Sylmar, the Wildlife Learning Center is a nonprofit that educates the public about environment and wildlife. The Wildlife Learning...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena-Altadena Links Awards High School Seniors $33,000 in Scholarships
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena-Altadena chapter of the Links Inc. recently announced monetary awards to scholarship recipients. Special awards were given in collaboration with the Pasadena Altadena Community Endowment Fund. Local high school seniors and college students were awarded a total...
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence Saint Joseph Names New Chief Executive
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Following a nationwide search for new leadership, veteran health care executive Karl Keeler took the helm Monday, Aug. 15, as chief executive of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and its Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center. Keeler...
outlooknewspapers.com
Luther Burbank Hit Hard From Enrollment Declines
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Declining enrollment has been an issue for schools throughout all of California, and the Burbank Unified School District has not been immune to the problem. There are nearly 1,000 fewer students on Burbank campuses in the 2022-23 academic...
outlooknewspapers.com
Occidental College Names Link Board Chair
San Marino resident Lisa H. Link, a retired labor and employment attorney whose passion for education and expertise in public school financing led her to take a leadership role in local schools, is the new chair of the Occidental College Board of Trustees. A two-time president of the San Marino...
outlooknewspapers.com
Council PTA Reaffirms Commitment to Engage Families
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Welcome to the 2022-2023 School Year! On behalf of Glendale Council PTA, it is my distinct honor to welcome GUSD students, teachers, staff, families, and community members back to a promising year ahead. As we embark on a...
outlooknewspapers.com
Message from the Superintendent
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Our Glendale Unified Board of Education, administrators, teachers, and staff were excited to welcome students back to campuses this week. As we embark on this new school year, my fourth as GUSD’s superintendent, we remain relentlessly committed to providing welcoming and healthy learning environments where our students can thrive.
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears’ CIF Baseball Title Was a Family Affair
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. It usually isn’t enough of an advantage to win most games but it was enough for the Burroughs High School baseball team to win this year’s CIF Southern Section Division 5 championship, 1-0, over Moreno Valley on May 20 at Cal State Fullerton.
outlooknewspapers.com
Remain Mindful of Back-to-School Stressors
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. As the new school year is upon us, there are many conversations occurring about the impact of current events and stressors on the emotional and physical health of our youth. Questions about how the pandemic has impacted the...
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons, Nitros, Tornados Open Volleyball Season
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The nets are being strung on the court with care, for the high school girls’ volleyball season soon will be there for Crescenta Valley, Glendale and Hoover. All three play in the Pacific League, which retained its unique scheduling where all the schools play each other once before being separated into upper and lower competitive tiers for the second round of league competition.
