Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI), StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/20/22, StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/15/22, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.07 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of RLI's recent stock price of $115.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of RLI Corp to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when RLI shares open for trading on 8/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for STEP to open 0.68% lower in price and for BRMK to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO