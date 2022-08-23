Farmers Market Association’s new location a success

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a big weekend for the Farmer’s Market Association as they hosted their very first farmer’s market in their new location at One Life Church.

After choosing to make the switch to a new location , Morath orchards Owner Becky Morath said it proved to be the right decision.

“It was great, I had to get there, I’m setting up tents now so it was a little different layout but we got that figured out pretty quick, and we had a good amount of vendors and the city really came out and supported us,” Morath said.

Morath said in total they had roughly 60 vendors come out to support the new location, just around 10 vendors shy of their record. Morath said they’ll be sticking around for the long haul.

“We’ve signed a lease, we’re paying One Life Church and we will be there for like the next couple of months for sure and then we’ll reevaluate the lease with them and make sure it’s a good thing for them. We were really happy with One Life Church. They bent over backward to make sure we were welcome,” Morath said.

With the recent rains, Morath said she sees more vendors and customers benefitting from it.

“I think it’s gonna help anybody with produce or meat we have a lot of. We have a milk producer who, obviously, their cows need feed and water. We have a lot of meat people and so this will impact them,” Morath said.

She said the rain will also have a big benefit for her most recent crops.

“And it really helped us too because we’ll be able to with this good rain get in a new pea and squash and zucchini patches planted,” Morath said.

Just in time for Farmer’s Market Association’s new location.

For more information on the farmers market located at 8th and Austin, click here.

