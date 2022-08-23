Read full article on original website
orartswatch.org
“All of these wonderful sounds can meld together to create the atmosphere”: CMNW 2022 in retrospect
When Soovin Kim and Gloria Chien were hired in 2020 as Chamber Music Northwest’s artistic co-directors, they didn’t imagine that 2022 would be the year they could show their stuff, due to Covid restrictions that limited live concerts. This summer’s festival unveiled their brilliance, even if attendance was...
beachconnection.net
Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction
(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL
Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
traveloregon.com
Crabbing for Beginners on the Oregon Coast
Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. It gets you outside, into the refreshing air and...
WWEEK
An Oregon Board Is Renaming Swastika Mountain
Last January, a Lane County woman named Joyce McClain read in the paper that two teenage hikers had been rescued from a snowstorm on Swastika Mountain. She wondered why Oregon still had a Swastika Mountain. Soon, it won’t—thanks to McClain’s request to a volunteer board that it find a new...
orartswatch.org
Extreme upper register: A conversation with Holly Flack
August has proved to be a big homecoming for Holly Flack. The native Portlander is singing in two productions with city’s newest opera company, OrpheusPDX. The 35-year-old soprano sparkled in the company’s inaugural production of Claudio Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo as the ill-fated Euridice whose husband (Orfeo) fails to lead her out of the Underworld. Next, Flack will endeavor to create a haunting Madeline in Philip Glass’s The Fall of the House of Usher (August 25-28).
pdxmonthly.com
What to Eat at the Oregon State Fair 2022
Enjoy deep-fried Dr. Pepper, bacon-wrapped Reese’s, and kale rice bowls. Cindi Ail’s fair food stall, Sinful Treats, is a landmark for devotees of the Oregon State Fair (OSF)—it’s where you score your fried Oreos and Snickers bars, maybe an elephant ear for the completists among us, and some fried (yes, fried) Dr. Pepper to wash it all down.
orartswatch.org
Studio visit: Maya Vivas
“Ultimately, I make figurative work,” says Maya Vivas as we chat in their ceramics studio. I have known Vivas for some time and observed their sensual and precise way of manipulating materials—be it food, clay, or clothing—over the years. They have a knack for considering concepts from unexpected angles, and they always counter-direct my perspective in our conversations about art. I often wonder how their unique way of being emerges through their sculptures. On this studio visit, I finally have the chance to satiate this curiosity—and to learn a bit more about their shift away from organizing with Ori Gallery in the process.
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
pdxmonthly.com
Have the End of Summer Blues? Check Out These Concerts at the Oregon State Fair
Psst: the lineup at the Salem fairgrounds includes the Beach Boys, TLC, and Shaggy, to name a few. The Oregon State Fair is not just all carnival rides, corn dogs, and cotton candy. Somewhere in between the rodeo show and the chocolate cake contest at the fairgrounds in Salem, some big-name bands (sans a few original members) will be taking to the stage. From August 29 through September 5, you can croon along (unabashedly) to some of your favorite tunes while ignoring the snide comments from your kids. Here’s the lowdown on who’s playing and when.
opb.org
Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild
Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
Eater
Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax for 24 Hours in Newport, Oregon
The rocky and rugged Oregon Coast is not only one of the more breathtaking features of the state — it also supplies the region with some of its favorite culinary spoils. Fishers pack Dungeness crab, Netarts Bay oysters, and purple sea urchin on ice and ship them off to Portland restaurants, where they end up as tasting menu courses, sushi options, or raw bar offerings. Even things outside of the world of seafood, like Oregon-grown wasabi and some of the region’s award-winning cheeses, are cultivated or created on the Oregon Coast, before landing in specialty markets and kitchens.
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
agdaily.com
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
‘It’s past time’: Strides made to replace offensive names of Oregon landmarks
When Kimberly Moreland looks at a map and spots Oregon landmarks with outdated names — or hears about them in conversation — she’s reminded of the grief that accompanies their history. “It’s sad, it really is,” said Moreland, the president of Oregon Black Pioneers, the historical society...
NW News Network
Lamprey swim past Oregon’s Soda Springs Dam, after 10 years of waiting
It seemed like a normal Monday morning. Rich Grost pulled his truck into work and went to see what fish had swam past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. He thought he might see a giant 50-pound chinook salmon. What he saw was even better – after nearly 10 years of waiting.
lakecountyexam.com
ODFW to host public meetings on Heart Lake treatment plan
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will host public meetings in Lakeview and Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and Thursday, Aug. 25, to outline plans to remove brown bullhead and fathead minnow from Heart Lake to improve the trout fishery. The Aug. 24 meeting in Lakeview will begin...
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
philomathnews.com
Oregon joins states offering free and reduced college tuition for Native Americans this year
Members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes can attend the state’s public universities and community colleges practically free this school year, and members of federally recognized tribes from around the country will be eligible for in-state tuition at the school’s two largest universities. In May, the state’s...
kptv.com
Governor Kate Brown reaffirms Oregon abortion access as Idaho trigger ban goes into effect
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown held a press conference at the Hillman East Portland Health Center to reaffirm Oregon’s support for reproductive health care as Idaho’s near-total abortion ban goes into effect Thursday. “We believe that healthcare is a fundamental right and that abortion is healthcare,”...
