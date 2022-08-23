“Ultimately, I make figurative work,” says Maya Vivas as we chat in their ceramics studio. I have known Vivas for some time and observed their sensual and precise way of manipulating materials—be it food, clay, or clothing—over the years. They have a knack for considering concepts from unexpected angles, and they always counter-direct my perspective in our conversations about art. I often wonder how their unique way of being emerges through their sculptures. On this studio visit, I finally have the chance to satiate this curiosity—and to learn a bit more about their shift away from organizing with Ori Gallery in the process.

