Safford, AZ

Safford watches for Gila River flooding

By Craig Smith
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
While the town of Duncan struggles with terrible floods , Safford, downstream on the Gila River watched for trouble to flow its way.

Graham County Emergency Management watches water flows from official measurement stations, but also uses the Solomon Bridge as a reference. If water comes close to the bridge, that means enough water’s coming through to cause trouble.

As of mid afternoon forecasts called for the chance of water out of the banks, but probably not threatening people and homes.

Collin Fanning with Graham County Emergency Management said, “We don't see any structures that would need to be evacuated. What we're preparing for right now is some damage to crops and agriculture.”

At Curtis Country Store they said they have not had a lot of people coming in to prepare for this latest water flow but customers like Alton Good have lived in Graham County for many years and know it always pays to know what the weather is up to.

“This weather is real, I mean, people it's sad that you know, people do get caught up in it and they're, whether they're uneducated or not watching the, you know, the weather or listen to their loved ones or whatever, but yeah, it's, it's it can get it get bad.”

Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9 . With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter .

gilavalleycentral.net

Gila River rises, no damage to Graham County structures

SAFFORD — The Gila River flooding that forced evacuations in Duncan did not occur downstream in Safford, though the river did rise to a concerning level. In a press release issued Tuesday, the City of Safford said the river peaked at an elevation of 22.63 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday, east of the Sanchez Bridge.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Gila River flooding closes Sanchez Road

SAFFORD – The Gila River rose to three-quarters of a foot from a major flood stage for the Safford area and forced the closure of Sanchez Road early Tuesday morning when water flowed over the roadway. According to Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies, the area will remain closed overnight...
AZFamily

Duncan residents cleaning up after floodwaters damage homes

More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. Duncan, Arizona has experienced three previous flooding, levee failures. In each of the three flooding situations, the levee on the Gila River did not hold, sending water into the town. Residents describe catastrophic flooding in...
DUNCAN, AZ
AZFamily

Eastern Arizona town of Duncan cleaning up day after historic flooding

DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona, close to the New Mexico border, was hard hit by flooding Monday. It prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. By Tuesday morning, much of the water had receded. Those living and working in the impacted areas were able to access the damage for the first time.
DUNCAN, AZ
Duncan, AZ
Safford, AZ
AZFamily

Residents describe catastrophic flooding in Duncan, Arizona

Early Monday afternoon, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said around 25-30 homes have been impacted and that up to 60 people have been evacuated. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Dozens of residents of a small town...
DUNCAN, AZ
NBC News

Mass evacuation ordered, emergency declared in eastern Arizona flooding

The Southwest's dangerous flooding Monday overwhelmed the Old West town of Duncan, Arizona, prompting "mass evacuation" and a local state of emergency. The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District declared the "mass evacuation of flood prone areas in Duncan" early Monday, listing more than a dozen streets in the 712-person town as subject to the order.
DUNCAN, AZ
#Gila River#Kgun 9
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- Flooding cuts off Cliff, Gila

The Cliff and Gila area was effectively cut off from the world Monday evening, as U.S. 180 was closed in both directions at Greenwood Canyon Road just before 8:30 p.m., after flash flooding damaged a bridge and severed a key WNM Communications fiber optic cable. As of Monday night, the...
KRQE News 13

Highway 180 closed near Silver City due to flooding

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – NMDOT has shut down a section of Highway 180 north of Silver City because of heavy flooding. Officials ask drivers to take an alternate route and never drive through flood waters. It is not known when the road will reopen.
gilavalleycentral.net

Mushroom foraging on Mount Graham this weekend

SAFFORD — Finding fungus is the focus of a special hike this weekend. The Arizona Mushroom Society will conduct a two-day foraging on Mount Graham on Friday and Saturday. Edible species are not likely to be found, but the foraging will offer an opportunity to learn more about wild mushrooms.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for August 16 – 22

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 16 – 22, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
