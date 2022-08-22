Read full article on original website
Helena Capital Football Overcomes Bozeman in Season Opener
Helena Capital beat Bozeman 28-21 at Van Winkle Stadium on Friday night. The Bruins (1-0) host Billings West next and the Hawks (0-1) travel to Missoula to play the defending state champions, the Sentinel Spartans on Friday, September 2.
Butte tops Billings Senior 36-28 in rain, lightning to kick off Class AA football season
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte High and Billings Senior opened the Class AA football season with a game that was just as electric as the sky. Despite a 30-minute lightning delay and on-and-off pouring rain, the Bulldogs and Broncs poured on the touchdowns, as the home team came out victorious 36-28.
Carroll set for season opener against No. 17 Montana Western
HELENA — Preseason preparations are over and it’s time to play football. Two of the Frontier Conference’s best teams – as chosen by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll – matchup right away in an NAIA top-26 showdown between No. 17-ranked Montana Western and the top “receiving votes” team in Carroll College.
Notebook: Griz soccer rallies for tie vs. Wyoming, UM volleyball opens season Friday
MISSOULA — Montana's soccer team challenged itself with a string of tough home matches to open the year, and the result is a 0-1-2 record. The Griz finally found the back of the net Thursday after nearly 250 scoreless minutes to start the season. They then scored again to rally for a 2-2 tie against the Wyoming Cowgirls at South Campus Stadium.
IRS to auction commercial properties in Lolo
WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service will conduct a public auction of two commercial properties in Lolo, Mont., on Sept. 13, 2022, registration at 9:30 am and sale time at 10 am. A commercial tract quadruplex on a corner lot at 100 Glacier Dr. and former cafe at 104 Glacier...
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update August 24
Temperatures were held down today across Montana due to clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms. Most temperatures were in the 70s to lower 80s. Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph. A flood watch through tonight for western and parts of central and north central Montana. It includes Missoula,...
City of Missoula announces eligible applications for position of Mayor
MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula has announced the eligible applications for the position of Mayor of the City of Missoula. Applications for the position opened on Aug. 16, and were due by 12:00 pm on Aug. 26. On Aug. 29, during the City Council meeting, under New Business,...
Gov. Gianforte continued his 56 County Tour across Southwest Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56 County Tour in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, and Silver Bow counties on Wednesday. First, Gov. Gianforte presented the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation to Jay Wood of Deer Lodge. The award recognizes an outstanding Montana veterans who selflessly served our country and...
Fire reported Friday at Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch near Helena
A fire was reported Friday afternoon in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch south of Helena following lightning strikes. The fire was estimated at 20-30 acres as of about 4:15 p.m. There were multiple resources on scene from different agencies, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Officials said they hoped to have it contained soon.
UPDATED: Parking lot fire displaces Missoula residents
Missoula emergency crews responded to a large structure fire in the South Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The blaze displaced at least four people from their homes. Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Whitaker Drive around 2:30 p.m. Two car ports were fully engulfed in flames and the side of an apartment building was scorched. The plume of black smoke could be seen throughout the Missoula valley.
Firefighters read books to children outside the scene of possible gas leak
MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters read books to children outside the scene of a possible gas leak in Missoula Thursday. The City of Missoula Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post firefighter Ty Whalen read to the children outside while the possible leak was being investigated.
Vehicle fire spreads to apartment on Whitaker Dr. in Missoula
A vehicle fire spread to nearby vehicles under a carport and was later threatening an apartment building next door at 620 Whitaker Drive in Missoula Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. The Missoula Fire Department said in a release there were eight vehicles, a carport, an attached storage building and the...
Hamilton PD looking for information regarding theft from Ace Hardware
HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton police are looking for information on a theft from Ace Hardware. Specific details were not given on the theft, however, Hamilton Police Department shared photos of the suspect. If you have information you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100 and ask for...
Crash clearing up at Blue Mountain Rd. and HWY 93 S.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A vehicle accident is causing delays at Blue Mountain Road and Highway 93 South. Missoula County 9-1-1 sent out an alert on behalf of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek a different route.
Missoula CSO announces passing of former Sheriff Michael McMeekin
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that former Sheriff Michael McMeekin has passed. Sheriff McMeekin was elected sheriff in Lincoln County before serving Missoula County as sheriff from 2002 to 2010. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office shared this to their Facebook:. “At that time,...
Airplane crashes at St. Ignatius Airport during take-off
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - An airplane crashed at the St. Ignatius Airport Tuesday causing minor injuries to both people in the plane. A release from the Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said the crash happened on Airport Road in St. Ignatius during take-off from the airport, and Lake County 9-1-1 received the report at around noon.
East Helena brothers plead guilty to Capitol breach charge
Two brothers from East Helena pleaded guilty Thursday to an obstruction of an official proceeding charge stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly set the sentencing for Jerod Hughes, 37, and Joshua Hughes, 38, for Nov. 22....
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Law enforcement removes explosives found in outbuilding near Twin Bridges
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Wednesday, August 24 at 16:44, the Madison County Communications Center received a report of possible unexploded ordnance near mile marker 23 on Montana Highway 41 South near Twin Bridges. The original call described three pieces of what the reporting party believed to be dynamite. The dynamite was found in an outbuilding that was set to be demolished.
Missing 31-year-old man last seen in Helmville found safe
HELMVILLE, Mont. - There is concern for mental and physical well-being of a missing 31-year-old man. Neil Mannix is described as being a while male who is six feet tall, weighs 168 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. According to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory, Neil left a...
