Read full article on original website
liveamorallife.
3d ago
This is not a father, he’s a beast and needs to get same treatment he gave those children. Where is the mother?
Reply
4
Lea Hilton
2d ago
It's a shame that we can't do a simple blood test, when we're born, to see who is a bad seed...that way, we could eliminate the problem before it has a chance to grow!
Reply
2
Janis Malsick
2d ago
He was given bond with those charges,allegations? Our criminal justice department is a total disgrace
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say
A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court
Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
Eyewitness News
2 Plymouth school staff members arrested for failing to report abuse
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A principal and a staff member of a school in Plymouth face charges for failing to report suspected abuse. Sherri Turner, 59, of Farmington, and Melissa Morelli, 45, of Plymouth, were charged with “failure to report abuse, neglect or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child.”
NBC Connecticut
Multiple AK-47 Style Rifles, Significant Amount of Narcotics Found During Investigation in Waterbury: PD
Police have recovered what they said were several guns including multiple AK-47 style rifles and a significant amount of narcotics during an investigation in Waterbury on Tuesday. The Waterbury Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force executed multiple search and seizure warrants for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
More educators to be arrested in case of inappropriate conduct by Plymouth teacher
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – More arrests are coming in the investigation of a former Plymouth teacher. James Eschert was arrested in January. He faces multiple sexual assault charges. Now police want to arrest some of his old co-workers. The allegations took place at Plymouth Center School. Just as they...
PD: Man forced entry into home, assaults woman
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a woman early Saturday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an address in Gales Ferry for the report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, dispatchers reported a female victim called stating that her husband threatened to […]
Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident. According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer […]
Register Citizen
An inside look at how 4 CT state troopers created fake tickets to deceive their bosses
State Police Troopers Timothy Bentley and Noah Gouveia received special work vehicles – unmarked Dodge Chargers – due in part to their productivity at Troop E in Montville. Bentley’s cruiser was assigned to him for his “vehicle enforcement and the reputation of being productive” and Gouveia’s “motor vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting Outside Waterbury Restaurant
Police have arrested a man who is accused of fatally shooting another man outside Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant in Waterbury last week. Joseph Whitaker, 32, of Waterbury, is accused of shooting 32-year-old Lechard Santos, of Waterbury, early on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 18. Police responded to the restaurant...
'Can No Longer Cause Harm': Wyandanch Man Sentenced For Brutal Beating Of Wife
A Long Island man who beat his wife so badly that she had to have steel plates put in her leg will spend the next two decades in prison. Wyandanch resident Almalik Keller, age 43, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Monday, Aug. 22, in Suffolk County Superior Court.
Eyewitness News
Police search for delivery driver who stole bag from Watertown restaurant
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown police are searching for a delivery driver who is accused of stealing a bag from a restaurant. Authorities said a female Door Dash driver stole a fanny pack from Lebnani Grill around 8:15 p.m. Monday night. The bag had about $700 worth of Apple...
Woman struck, killed in Wallingford crash
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after she was struck by a car Monday evening, according to police. Emergency crews were called to Old Colony Road at 9:02 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a car. Police said a woman between 45-55 years old was struck by a car. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Waterbury PD seize firearms, narcotics from home drug operation
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – In a joint investigation, Waterbury and state police made an arrest on Tuesday that led to them recovering multiple assault and AK-47 riffles, as well as a large number of illegal drugs. Police said they arrested 26-year-old Horace Kelly around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after executing search and seizure warrants on […]
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
EXCLUSIVE: ‘My brother didn’t deserve this.’ Sister of Newburgh deadly assault victim calls for justice
Edgar Stone, 38, was found unconscious Aug. 10 - lying in a driveway at a home on Willella Place in the town of Newburgh, according to police.
7 people arrested during search warrant on Nora Street in Chicopee
Police arrested seven people after conducting a search warrant in connection with breaking into a business in Chicopee.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Derby Home Tuesday
Police are discovering the death of a man found in a home Tuesday night. Officers responded to a home at 201 Mount Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in a state which didn't allow them to make a positive identification, according to police.
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
Bristol Press
Public being asked for help finding missing cat in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Police have reached out to the public for help finding a cat that has been missing since last week. Police on Thursday said the cat, named Boo, went missing last Tuesday in the area of Todd Hollow Road. The animal is skittish, so anyone who spots it has been asked not to chase it.
Springfield boy charged with arson at Antonio’s Grinders
A 15-year-old boy from Springfield has been arrested for arson charges in connection with a fire at Antonio’s Grinders and the High School of Science and Technology
Comments / 9