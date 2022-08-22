Slog PM: Sewage Spill Near Madrona, Olympia Cops Shoot and Kill a Man, Black Hole Sounds Like Bellows from Hell

I know Will reported on this in the AM, but Biden made it offish this morning. If you make at or under $125,000, then consider $10,000 of your stupid student loans gone. And if you got a Pell Grant, then say "ciao" to $10,000 more in debt. He also extended the moratorium one final time to December 31. This order doesn't go nearly as far as necessary, but it will certainly help millions of borrowers get a handle on this predatory form of debt. The fight continues.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO