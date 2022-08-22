ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Slog PM: Sewage Spill Near Madrona, Olympia Cops Shoot and Kill a Man, Black Hole Sounds Like Bellows from Hell

By Rich Smith
The Stranger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
City
Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: A Dressing Suggestion

Pretty sure this is the work of Chunky Brewster. And, yes, I've been generally disappointed by the inseam length of men's shorts this year. To each their own. This particular sticker reminded me of a Baby Tate song:. Never Thought We'd Be Pro-Gum Wall. Spotted this one on Capitol Hill....
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black Hole#Madrona#Sewage#Violent Crime#Olympia Cops Shoot#English#Splc#Anti Muslim#Fbi#Coyote Ar
The Stranger

Slog PM: Zeeks Pays Back $450K to Workers, PNW Beaches Are Mostly Plastic, Mary Anne Carter Is New MoM Director

I know Will reported on this in the AM, but Biden made it offish this morning. If you make at or under $125,000, then consider $10,000 of your stupid student loans gone. And if you got a Pell Grant, then say "ciao" to $10,000 more in debt. He also extended the moratorium one final time to December 31. This order doesn't go nearly as far as necessary, but it will certainly help millions of borrowers get a handle on this predatory form of debt. The fight continues.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Starbucks
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Magnolia residents begging for help as coyotes continue spree of cat, dog killings

A recent spree of cat and dog killings put residents in Magnolia on edge, many becoming victims to coyotes. “We saw him go around the side and 20 to 30 seconds later a couple of coyotes came running down the street and he didn’t come home the next morning,” said Anson Fatland, a resident in Magnolia whose cat was killed by a coyote.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy