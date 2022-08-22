Slog PM: Sewage Spill Near Madrona, Olympia Cops Shoot and Kill a Man, Black Hole Sounds Like Bellows from Hell

Read full article on original website
The Stranger
Slog AM: This Weekend's Traffic Nightmare, Mega-Landlord Hates Sea Lions, and An Offshore Abortion Clinic
Finally, the heat ends: I am one of the "fall-loving freaks" Hannah called out in AM yesterday who cannot fucking wait to don a light sweater and sip my first pumpkin spice latte of the year from a local coffee shop. Follow the Seattle Weather Blog's advice and throw those windows open for some cool, refreshing breezes.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: A Dressing Suggestion
Pretty sure this is the work of Chunky Brewster. And, yes, I've been generally disappointed by the inseam length of men's shorts this year. To each their own. This particular sticker reminded me of a Baby Tate song:. Never Thought We'd Be Pro-Gum Wall. Spotted this one on Capitol Hill....
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
KC Prosecutor seeks to set record straight after South Sound mayors link office to rising crime
King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg is laying out the facts for South Sound mayors who publicly criticized the office earlier this month as one of several factors to blame for rising violence and other crime. “The mayors of the South King County cities Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent,...
New bodycam footage shows moments after Pierce County Council candidate shot man in Tacoma
Tacoma police have released bodycam footage of the moments after Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris shot a man in Tacoma in May. Harris said he had gone to an encampment in Tacoma to recover stolen property. Harris and others called police about the property, and officers came out to...
kpug1170.com
Report: Snake River dam electricity must be replaced before they are removed
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs. That’s the finding of a report released on Thursday, August 25th, by Governor Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.
Juvenile facility escapee accused of raping 16-year-old 9 days before suspected West Seattle attack
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood last week has also been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl nine days earlier. Prosecutors say a month and a half after Javyantre C. Sin escaped from a Ephrata group home in June,...
fox40jackson.com
Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy’s car
A Washington state sheriff’s deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff’s deputy works with the King County Sheriff’s Department. The crash...
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
After years of complaints about trash, rats and crime, crews clear North Seattle homeless camp
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Zeeks Pays Back $450K to Workers, PNW Beaches Are Mostly Plastic, Mary Anne Carter Is New MoM Director
I know Will reported on this in the AM, but Biden made it offish this morning. If you make at or under $125,000, then consider $10,000 of your stupid student loans gone. And if you got a Pell Grant, then say "ciao" to $10,000 more in debt. He also extended the moratorium one final time to December 31. This order doesn't go nearly as far as necessary, but it will certainly help millions of borrowers get a handle on this predatory form of debt. The fight continues.
Man fatally shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
KOMO News
Magnolia residents begging for help as coyotes continue spree of cat, dog killings
A recent spree of cat and dog killings put residents in Magnolia on edge, many becoming victims to coyotes. “We saw him go around the side and 20 to 30 seconds later a couple of coyotes came running down the street and he didn’t come home the next morning,” said Anson Fatland, a resident in Magnolia whose cat was killed by a coyote.
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
q13fox.com
Seattle man stabs wife more than 100 times with screwdriver
New court documents from King County prosecutors reveal that on Thursday night in Seattle's Ballard Neighborhood, a man stabbed his wife more than 100 times with a screwdriver. He claims it was in self defense.
