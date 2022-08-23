Read full article on original website
Related
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
A baby is reunited with her family after she was found with a woman at an airport
Police at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport say they've found the family of an infant girl who turned up with a woman at one of the airport's light rail stations.
$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital
Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
Video shows haunting final moments of Lily Sullivan before killer strangled her - OLD
A video capturing the last moments of Lily Sullivan as she walked with her killer has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of sentencing in the case. The 18-year-old was was found dead in a pond in Pembroke area of Wales in a half-naked state in December 2021. Sullivan was killed by strangling after she rejected the sexual advances of a man named Lewis Haines, who she had met at a pub. Haines has admitted to killing her but a trial is underway to determine his sentence. The video, released ahead of the sentencing, shows Sullivan and...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0