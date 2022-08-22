Read full article on original website
Black-Owned Production Company Offers 100% Royalties, Houses First Private Jet Studio Set In Florida
Tivid TV is all about catching flights, not feelings. If you’re ready to take your music video, film, or content to the next level, this Black-owned production studio in Orlando, Florida, can get you booked on the first and only private jet studio set in the Sunshine State, according to The Higher South.
Watch Them Fly!: Michigan’s Giant Slide Sends Kids Soaring; Reopens After Speed Adjustments
The Giant Slide in Bell Isle, Michigan is back! And Detroit rapper GMac Cash has a message for every rider, as the legendary slide reopens on Friday, August 26. Last week, 400 visitors were ecstatic to finally witness the grand comeback after a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Detroit News reported.
Family of Georgia Mother Killed During Search Warrant Files $25 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of a Georgia mother who was shot and killed last year when deputies served a drug-related search warrant have filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit. On Sunday, family members of Latoya James, 37, filed the suit against the Camden County sheriff’s office and the deputies, First Coast News reports.
