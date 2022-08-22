Read full article on original website
'Can I have money for diapers?' man asks before robbing Grand Central subway rider
The 17-year-old victim had just departed a 6 train and was exiting the turnstiles at the Grand Central subway stop at Lexington Avenue and E. 42nd Street last Wednesday evening when the man came up to him.
Elevator creep offered Queens girl $20 to 'spit on him,' took up-skirt photos: NYPD
The mustachioed man, wearing a “Have a Nice Play” t-shirt and a T-Mobil baseball cap, followed the teen at her apartment building in the area of Franklin Avenue and Union Street in Flushing on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8.
2 men, 1 terminally ill, jump to their deaths just hours apart in NYC
Two men in their 60s jumped to their deaths in New York City just over eight hours apart, police said Thursday.
Man stabbed to death in Midtown was arrested last week for swinging hatchet at people
The 49-year-old was stabbed at W. 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 1 a.m. NYPD officers responding to a 911 call came found him with stab wounds to his neck and groin.
Several migrants taken to a hospital after arriving in NYC, including 3-month-old baby: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five charter buses carrying 250 migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Wednesday — the largest group yet to make it to Manhattan, officials said. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine was at Port Authority to greet the asylum seekers after a long and arduous journey to the Big Apple. Levine […]
Jewish Boy Assaulted, Chased in NYC Hate Crime Aboard MTA Bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old Jewish Boy was chased off an MTA bus in...
NYPD presents donation to family of slain cab driver
Support for the family of a Bronx cab driver who was fatally attacked in Queens continues to come from the community, and now a part of the NYPD.
African Diplomat Released After Raping New York City Woman Twice
NEW YORK, N – A South Sudanese diplomat working at the United Nations has been...
Man shot dead in 19th-floor hallway of Bronx housing tower
The unidentified victim was gunned down at NYCHA’s Morrisania Air Rights housing project at Park and Morris avenues in Concourse Village around 9:30 p.m.
MTA driver stabbed by passenger in leg while driving in Queens
Authorities say the suspect became irate and started a verbal dispute with the 54-year-old old bus driver before pulling out a sharp object.
NYPD seeking help identifying man brought to Brooklyn hospital
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who was taken to a Brooklyn hospital Tuesday unable to communicate.
MotorAuthority
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name:...
67-year-old man beaten and robbed by group of men, teens in Melrose, Bronx
As the victim attempted to get up, the group returned and continued their assault. They snatched the victim's cell phone before finally fleeing the area.
dallasexpress.com
NYC to House Migrants, Homeless in Luxury Times Square Hotel
A luxury hotel in the middle of Times Square, touted as the “Lullaby of Broadway,” will be used to provide housing for the asylum-seeking migrants being bused to New York City from Texas and homeless and vagrant people, according to a report by the New York Post. The...
NYPD officers told not to ‘congregate, or engage in unnecessary conversation’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD directed police officers not to stand around in groups and chat, according to an update to the Patrol Guide. The change is meant “to enhance operational efficiency and officer safety.” Patrol supervisors were also told to “ensure” the new order is followed. “Do not congregate, or engage in unnecessary […]
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
MTA restores Bronx bus stop after neighbors express concerns
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — The bus is back at East 143rd Street along Morris Avenue in Mott Haven. The bus stop was among those removed in July as part of the redesign of the Bronx Local Bus Network. A couple hundred were eliminated to help speed up bus travel along the routes in […]
NYPD sergeant arrested for allegedly assaulting wife in the Bronx: police
An off-duty NYPD Sergeant was arrested on Wednesday night after he allegedly attacked his wife in the Bronx.
Manhattan Grocery Store Robbed at Gunpoint, $5,000 Taken
NEW YORK, NY – Suspects entered a Manhattan bodega on Saturday, produced a gun and...
Police: 74-year-old woman randomly punched in face
NEW YORK - Police say a 74-year-old woman is recovering after she was the victim of a random attack in Midtown. It happened in broad daylight around 11 a.m. Wednesday near 52nd Street. Police said a female suspect punched the woman in the face, knocking her onto the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
