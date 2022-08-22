ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laguardia Airport#New York City#Accident#Uber Celebrates#Cbs News#Bedford Stuyvesant#Laguardia
MotorAuthority

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallasexpress.com

NYC to House Migrants, Homeless in Luxury Times Square Hotel

A luxury hotel in the middle of Times Square, touted as the “Lullaby of Broadway,” will be used to provide housing for the asylum-seeking migrants being bused to New York City from Texas and homeless and vagrant people, according to a report by the New York Post. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA restores Bronx bus stop after neighbors express concerns

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — The bus is back at East 143rd Street along Morris Avenue in Mott Haven. The bus stop was among those removed in July as part of the redesign of the Bronx Local Bus Network. A couple hundred were eliminated to help speed up bus travel along the routes in […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: 74-year-old woman randomly punched in face

NEW YORK - Police say a 74-year-old woman is recovering after she was the victim of a random attack in Midtown. It happened in broad daylight around 11 a.m. Wednesday near 52nd Street. Police said a female suspect punched the woman in the face, knocking her onto the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
15K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy