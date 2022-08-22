LCG Announces Sandbag Locations Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

Submitted Photo

Lafayette Consolidated Government”s Drainage Department (LCGDD) is getting ready for the likelihood of heavy rains in Lafayette and surrounding areas in the Parish this week. With grounds already drenched, the forecast of possible heavy rainfall over the next few days and a chance for rain over 50% each day for the next 14 days, flooding is a very real possibility.

LCGDD is lowering the water level in the Camellia Boulevard Retention Pond and removing debris from critical drainage areas and channels around the parish city and parish.

Sandbags are currently available at several locations in Lafayette Parish including the cities of Lafayette, Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Scott and Youngsville. All locations are self-bagging and “residents must bring their own manpower” according to the LCG Facebook page.

Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door. Maximum of 20 sandbags per household. -Lafayette Consolidated Government

Lafayette and Lafayette Parish Sandbag Locations

Lafayette (For assistance in filling bags call LCG (337) 291-8517)

North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Picard Park (located at 130 Park Lane)

Municipality Sandbag Locations

Broussard

City Hall (located at 310 E. Main Street behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (located at the corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (located near Broussard Community Center)

Carencro

Carencro Community Center (located at 5115 N. University Avenue behind Community Center)

Duson

Duson Park (located at South A Street/site will open if necessary)

Scott

Public Works Department (located at 116 Lions Club Road/site will open if necessary)

Youngsville

333 S. Larriviere Road (site will open if necessary)

Lafayette Consolidated Government Gets Ready for Possible Flooding

