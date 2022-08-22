Read full article on original website
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
westseattleblog.com
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Four aquatic athletic attempts on Puget Sound
We’ve already previewed a multitude of big events this weekend – street parties and more – but if you’re watching the water, you might see these four aquatic attempts:. THE GREAT CROSS-SOUND RACE: Sound Rowers and Paddlers will be back in the water on Saturday for their almost-annual big race from Alki to South Bainbridge Island and back, starting at 9 am.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 7 notes
(Photo by Rosalie Miller – “the three bi-lobed stigma of the female flower of bedding begonia”) Here are notes for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Reminder that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s museum at 61st/Stevens is only...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday updates + weekend alerts
The big cooldown is here. Clouds are expected today, and the high could be only in the low 70s. (Thursday’s high was 89, two degrees short of the record for that date, and 12 degrees above normal.) FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth....
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday notes
Sunny again today, and the high could be in the 90s. (Wednesday’s high was 87, one degree short of the record for that date, and ten degrees above normal.) Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules;...
westseattleblog.com
Water woes in West Seattle
Blaughw August 25, 2022 (2:08 pm) This isn’t very far from the sewer issues a few months back. Edit: Oh, WSB posted an update on that last week. Well this is interesting… I’d think any planned work on the sewer that required a freshwater shutoff would have been made known to customers. I hope this isn’t a bigger issue.
westseattleblog.com
SIGNUP TIME: Lessons at Mode Music Studios – with a bonus
Looking for music lessons? Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) is looking for you – and offering an incentive to sign up now:. It’s almost back-to-school season and that means it’s time to fill up those after-school hours with activities for the kids – and if you’ve got some aspiring rock stars/singer-songwriters/composers in the family, there’s no better after-school activity than private music lessons at West Seattle’s Mode Music Studios.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police to resume regular community meetings
It’s been many months since the last general community meeting with Southwest Precinct police leadership, under the auspices of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council. Just got word that the meetings will be revived, starting next month. The anouncement is from the precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, August 24th. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Spot repaving work...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Pre-heat sunset
Thanks to everyone who sent photos of tonight’s splashy sunset – hot pink on a not-so-hot night. The photo above is from David Delgado; the one below, from Ken Maier:. Though today’s high, 81, was only four degrees above normal, the next two days are expected to be notably warmer – then a big cooldown Friday.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday
(West Seattle sunflower, photographed by Tom Trulin) Here’s our daily list of what’s happening in West Seattle, mostly from our Event Calendar:. TODAY’S BLOCK DROP: Until 6 pm, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Hope Lutheran School (42nd SW/SW Oregon in The Junction). DROPOFF FOOD DRIVE: Take...
westseattleblog.com
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Seattle Folklórico Festival at Westcrest Park
Another big event in West Seattle this Saturday! We’ve already previewed the Admiral Junction Funktion and Lowrider Block Party street-closing events, Now we have word of the Seattle Folklórico Festival, 11 am-4 pm Saturday at Westcrest Park [map]. It’s hosted by the youth folkloric-dance group Joyas Mestizas, whose members also will perform, along with other groups – here’s the list/schedule:
westseattleblog.com
COUNTDOWN: 4 days until Admiral Junction Funktion street party. Here’s the entertainment schedule
We have more information tonight about this Saturday’s Admiral Junction Funktion street party, which will close California SW just north of Admiral Way before, during, and after the noon-9 pm event. It’s a joint presentation of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, Admiral Business District, City of Seattle Office of Economic Development Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund, and PCC Community Market – West Seattle (WSB sponsor). The free event is described as “Shopping, dining, drinking, beer gardens, and dancing to live music.” The revelry actually starts – unofficially – the night before, Friday, with a Pre-Funk Bar Crawl (here’s the participant list/schedule). Then on Saturday, you’ll find beer gardens at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), Mission Cantina (2325 California SW), Arthur’s (2311 California SW), and Yen Wor Village (2300 California SW). And here’s the entertainment schedule:
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Greenbridge – August 23, 2022 9:57 pm
I found this dog today. He had been wandering the streets for hours. Picked up near Greenbridge library. My number is 541-514-4697.
westseattleblog.com
LOST DOG: Seen Gertie? – August 26, 2022 10:52 am
Our dog Gertie got out of our yard around 10:30 pm, Thursday 8/26. We live at 4813 48th Ave SW in SeaView. My name is Kirby and my wife is Shannon. Our cell numbers are 206-550-9484 and 425-830-2661. She did not have a collar on and is 13 years old...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Another visit to find out what’s been done and what’s left to do, as September 18th reopening nears
For the second time in a little over two weeks, we were back up on the 2 1/2-years-closed West Seattle Bridge today,. Last time, SDOT and repair contractor Kraemer North America hosted WSB and The Seattle Times. This time, it was an open-invitation tour for media from around the metro area.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Delridge sexual-assault suspect charged in two attacks, described as escaped felon
We finally have confirmation about the identity and status of the 18-year-old suspect in the August 15th Delridge sexual assault. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Javyantre C. Sin today in two attacks, including that one, and the charging documents reveal he was an escapee from a facility where he was supposed to be still serving time for robbery.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic converter stolen from work truck; business sign vandalized; backpacks stolen
Three reader reports, starting with two businesses hit by crime:. CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: From Susanna at Niederberger Contracting (WSB sponsor):. Just letting neighbors know that the catalytic converter of our Chevy Dump Truck was stolen sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at 42nd Ave and Palm. Got in the truck Wednesday am and heard the tell tall sound of a stolen catalytic converter. We filed a police report.
