lite987whop.com
Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville
The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
HCCPL offering expanded Saturday programs
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is announcing expanded and additional programming, open to the community. According to a news release, the library will be offering Saturday morning Storytime and a Saturday Sensory Friendly Play and Grow program. Storytime will run from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday mornings for children ages zero through five years old, where they will have a chance to interact with others while enjoying books, music, dancing and activities. It will begin on Saturday, September 10.
Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
Bonnie Gail Hughey
(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Bethel United Methodist Church in Clarksville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Wilford Lancaster
(Age 93, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 12noon at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning following an accident on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened just after 5 a.m. near Village Way and involved the motorcycle and a car, according to a news release from Clarksville police. The man on the motorcycle, whose name has...
Phillip Ray Kelly
(Age 72, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday August 27th at 11am at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarksville, TN. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
MANPOWER is hiring!!!
Looking for a job? Manpower is hiring for a variety of positions at multiple factories! Visit them today….apply and start your new job this week!. With new job opportunities each week, Manpower is guaranteed to find the right job just for you!. Visit Manpower at 2817 Ft Campbell Blvd...
Unemployment down or stagnant in eight of nine Pennyrile counties last month
Unemployment was either stagnant or down from June to July in eight of nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 5.4 percent, unchanged from June and down from 6.5 percent one year ago. It equated to 1,363 people who were looking for work and unable to find it.
Mark A. Wyatt
(Age 46, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday August 27th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Delmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Helen Marie Hawkins
(Age 57, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be at a later date. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox
Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
Hopkinsville mayoral candidates speak with Association of Realtors
The Hopkinsville-Christian County and Todd County Association of Realtors heard from the two candidates running for Mayor of Hopkinsville at their Thursday meeting. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions about housing, rental agreements, evictions and more. On the topic of homelessness in Hopkinsville, West says she would first form a coalition that would accurately count the number of people struggling with homelessness, and from there find ways to address the problem.
Updated: Medical episode leads to injury accident
A medical issue led to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on South Virginia Street that sent the driver to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says Charlene Northington of Hopkinsville had been headed north when she said she passed out at the wheel, causing her vehicle to leave the road and strike a utility pole.
Motorcyclist injured in crash at Madisonville Rd and Bypass
An accident involving a car and motorcycle Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass injured one of the drivers. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 19-year old Brandon Smith of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Madisonville Road onto the Bypass and drove into the path of a northbound motorcycle operated by 27-year old Christopher Terpening of Hopkinsville, who was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.
Hopkinsville man arrested on robbery charge
A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Thursday morning on a robbery charge after he allegedly assaulted a woman and took her phone and money. Charged with second-degree robbery is 61-year old Willis Haskins of Hopkinsville. An arrest citation alleges he shoved a 43-year old woman and took her cell phone...
Hopkins Co. teacher facing 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors
A Hopkins County teacher has been arrested on charges of distribution of obscene matter to minors. According to the Madisonville Police Department, an arrest warrant for 11 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor was served against 39-year-old Brandon Poole of Madisonville, a teacher in Hopkins County. He was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
I 24 accident injures trucker, causes major traffic issues
A three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 near Oak Grove injured one person and caused major traffic issues. It happened just after 4 pm near the 90 mile-marker on the westbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver of a semi was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspects in elder abuse case indicted for murder
The two people charged in the elder abuse and neglect case have now been indicted for murder by a Christian County Grand Jury. The indictments against 43-year-old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year-old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove are for first-degree criminal abuse, knowing abuse/neglect of an adult, knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, eight counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and murder. The victim in the case, 70-year-old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, died recently at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville, following emergency medical care due to the state of his health.
Grand jury to hear rape case against former lawmaker
A rape case involving a former state representative from Hopkinsville and Governor Bevin cabinet member is off to the grand jury. Former KY Justice Cabinet Sec. John Tilley is charged in connection with an incident at a downtown Lexington Hotel in April. Police say the 53-year-old raped a woman while...
