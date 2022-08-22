Read full article on original website
Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95 of Canton, passed away on August 24, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at the United Helpers Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Canton. Mary was born March 6, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Millard E. and Dorthea L....
Kenneth Kristan Lambert, 43, of Spragueville
SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 24, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 31 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with his funeral service starting immediately after. Burial will follow in the New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
James E. Yandow, 81, formerly of Depauville
DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James E. Yandow, 81, formerly of Depauville, died Monday, August 22nd, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where he had been a resident since 2017. Jim was born September 25th, 1940, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of Cleophus and Ruth O’Neill Yandow....
Linda A. Hurd, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Linda A. Hurd passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Funeral arrangements are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Linda was born in Gouverneur on February 10, 1948, the daughter of Raymond and Gladys (Taylor) Lashbrooks. She married...
Margaret A. Kennedy, 90, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret A. Kennedy, age 90, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital. Services for Margaret will be at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of East Orvis Street, unexpectedly passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home. Rickie was born on October 2, 1958 in Potsdam, the son of the late Francis D. and Elizabeth (McGregor) Villnave and attended Norwood-Norfolk Central Schools. Rickie was a jack-of-all trades who could work on and repair just about anything. He worked for a time at the Norfolk Paper Mill and worked on maintenance and grounds for the Town of Norfolk until becoming disabled. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work.
Terra L McCarthy Sterling, 46, formerly of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Terra L McCarthy Sterling age 46 of Plattsburgh NY, formerly from Evans Mills, NY passed away and entered into the gates of heaven on August 17, 2022 in the presence of her Lord and Savior at CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY . She was born November 4, 1975, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Manny, and Carrie (Weston) McCarthy and graduated from Indian River High School in 1993. She worked at Salerno’s packaging as a purchasing agent.
Larry R. McClure, 83, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Mr. Larry R. McClure, 83, a resident of 492 Old Market Road, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 starting at 1 pm at his home. Mr. McClure passed away early Friday morning , August 19, 2022 at his home.
Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at 1213 Washington Street, Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Cheryl passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Sybil Richmond, 102, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sybil Richmond passed away Wednesday, August 24th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for 9 years. She was 102 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Michael A. Kelly, 72, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael A. Kelly, 72, of Watertown, NY, passed away on August 22, 2022 at the Northern Metropolitan Residential Health Care Facility in Monsey, NY. He was born on February 1, 1950, in Watertown, NY, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Robertson Kelly, and he...
Watertown, Massena airports get millions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades. The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport. The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs. Funding...
Syracuse Stage to Hold Open Auditions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Syracuse Stage will host general auditions for local Equity and Non-Equity actors on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex, 820 E. Genesee St. Syracuse Stage is seeking local...
Murder Mystery at Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) You must call or visit the box office to purchase your tickets and select your meal by Wednesday, September 14. Choice of: Chicken Parmesan with Linguini, Slice Pork Ribeye with Utica Greens, or Grilled Portobello Mushroom, topped with roasted red pepper, spinach, balsamic reduction, and fresh mozzarella.
Cleaning Butler Pavilion up for vendor’s market
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market has called Butler Pavilion home for several years. However, with the weather being warm and dry for most of the summer, the Farmer’s Market has not been the only group to use the pavilion as a home. As...
When the circus comes to town - with a bang
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s August 22, 1889, and Barnum & Bailey, the Greatest Show on Earth, was just leaving Gouverneur en route to Montreal. The circus traveled in three trains. The first held the equipment, the second held the animals, and the last held the people. It’s...
In Canton, old building gets new life
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
Rain boosts hydroelectric production
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain earlier this week boosted profits at the city of Watertown’s hydroelectric plant. According to a report from city manager Ken Mix, rain on Tuesday boosted the flow of the Black River to 3,400 cubic feet per second. When two turbines kicked in around...
Stair climb next month to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a stair climb next month to honor the sacrifices firefighters made on 9/11. Lowville Fire Department vice president Benjamin Lyndaker talked about the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on 7 News At Noon. Watch the video above for his interview. The event is from...
VTC looking for volunteer drivers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Giving back behind the wheel. The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers throughout the North Country. The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for 20-30 new drivers to sign up before the end of the year. VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah Papineau says that is it...
