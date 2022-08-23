ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Tub

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves the tub a mess after he or she uses it. So, what do you do if your partner leaves the tub a mess? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Turning Off

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Herbie J Pilato

Opinion: Here's A Few Random Positive Thoughts

I’ve written books and cleaned toilets. I’ve hobnobbed with movie stars and cashiers. I’ve enjoyed french fries and escargot. I haven’t done it all, but I’ve done a lot. And through it all, I’ve always tried to be as “really me” as I can be.
Refinery29

Are You The Emotionally Unavailable One?

Have you ever been in a relationship that you thought was on a good trajectory, but seemingly out of nowhere, it goes off the rails? Communication becomes inconsistent, availability scarce and there’s no mention of feelings. Instead of soft launching your new beau, you’re Googling, “why do I keep attracting emotionally unavailable men?”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Harness Your Thoughts and Choose Hopefulness

If you want to live your best life and master the keys to health and healing, the place to start is by harnessing your thoughts. Over the course of three decades, I have counseled scores of people struggling with many different types of problems. Each of these painful situations has confirmed a truth I learned years ago: What goes on in your head will come out in your actions, attitudes, and ambitions.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bottom
HackerNoon

Love Code and Write Words - Viacheslav Aksenov 2022 Noonies Nominee Writer Interview

I’m Viacheslav Aksenov, and I’m a senior software engineer in fintech. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories, and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Should Freelancers Treat Their Clients As Best Friends?

What's this supposed to mean in the freelance world? Is it just a polite phrase a client uses every now and then or something more?. I have been a freelancer for more than a decade now. So, when some of my clients referred to me as a friend, it usually meant that I delivered something much earlier than expected, I introduced a shocking discount, or I accepted to work on a handful of revisions, or something more or less similar, which benefited my clients a lot.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
thezoereport.com

The '90s Are Back, And They're Coming For Your Home

When it comes to home design, the ‘90s tend to get a bad rap. Tuscan-style kitchens, florals and frills immediately come to this writer’s mind, at least. But, ‘90s decor wasn’t all bad. In fact, the prevalence and desire to use natural and organic materials as opposed to the synthetic alternatives that took hold in later years was pronounced, and it’s this sentiment that’s seeing a major resurgence today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy