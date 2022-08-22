ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Loyola welcomes all at Mass of the Holy Spirit

(New Orleans, Aug. 24, 2022) Come one, come all! Loyola University New Orleans is in full swing planning its Mass of the Holy Spirit, an annual signature event and a breathtaking celebration. At this year's Mass, attendees will experience the university’s incredible artistry, diversity, and spirit of inclusion. All are welcome.
