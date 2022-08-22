Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa to collect less unemployment insurance tax in 2023
(The Center Square) – Unemployment insurance rates for taxing Iowa employers will drop to a 24-year record low with Table 8, Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Workforce Development announced Wednesday. That’s the lowest rate Iowa law allows, the news release said. For the past five years, the state has...
Corydon Times-Republican
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners
Water softeners use salt to remove the contaminants they have filtered. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which...
Corydon Times-Republican
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former school therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in...
Corydon Times-Republican
Health officials say polio case in New York a reminder to get vaccinated
A spate of polio outbreaks in the past few months in Israel and the United Kingdom – and one recent case of polio paralyzing an unvaccinated adult in New York – has led to warnings from public health officials about its possible spread among unvaccinated and undervaccinated individuals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corydon Times-Republican
DeJear Capitol View
DES MOINES — Iowa’s K-12 public school system would receive an immediate $300 million infusion of state funding under an education policy plan announced Wednesday by Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor.
Corydon Times-Republican
USDA plans ‘historic’ funding to help struggling farmers and develop new ag leaders
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack talks international trade at a Woodward farm on Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch.) The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute up to $550 million to expand certain farmers’ access to land, money and markets and to create educational opportunities for the students of higher-education institutions that cater to racial and ethnic minorities.
Corydon Times-Republican
Corydon Times-Republican
Comments / 0