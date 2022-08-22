ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

Iowa to collect less unemployment insurance tax in 2023

(The Center Square) – Unemployment insurance rates for taxing Iowa employers will drop to a 24-year record low with Table 8, Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Workforce Development announced Wednesday. That’s the lowest rate Iowa law allows, the news release said. For the past five years, the state has...
IOWA STATE
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners

Water softeners use salt to remove the contaminants they have filtered. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which...
EMMETSBURG, IA
DeJear Capitol View

DES MOINES — Iowa’s K-12 public school system would receive an immediate $300 million infusion of state funding under an education policy plan announced Wednesday by Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor.
IOWA STATE
USDA plans ‘historic’ funding to help struggling farmers and develop new ag leaders

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack talks international trade at a Woodward farm on Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch.) The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute up to $550 million to expand certain farmers’ access to land, money and markets and to create educational opportunities for the students of higher-education institutions that cater to racial and ethnic minorities.
IOWA STATE

