Hangouts We Have Known and Loved
The recent closing of the coffee shop affectionately known as Big Gay Starbucks has inspired numerous comments, both from those who lamented the loss of a favorite gathering place and others who saw the Santa Monica Blvd. business as just another place to drink overpriced coffee. While I never patronized...
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
Man shot to death near Downtown L.A. movie set
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. One man was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Los Angeles late Thursday night, roughly a block from the set of a movie that …
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-26-2022 to 8-28-2022]
Alright. Your last weekend of the month (and maybe of the summer). Let’s make it a good one. From August 26-28 in Los Angeles, check out Open Stage at The Elysian, 626 Night Market, Off the 405 at The Getty, an End of Summer Bash in Pasadena, the El Segundo Art Walk, the Leimert Park Jazz Festival, DTLA Proud at Grand Park, Getty 25 in Watts, and more.
Shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A. leaves mom of 3 ‘freaked out’
Shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A. leaves mom of 3 ‘freaked out’. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A mother of three is shaken...
Ben Savage steals headlines but skips WeHo candidate forum
Ben Savage was watched by millions of millennials during his run on the iconic 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World, but anyone who tuned into the WeHo for the People Candidate Forum this week hoping to see his star debut as a political candidate was left sorely disappointed. Savage was the...
Popeyes Expanding to LA Malls with Three New Sites
This is the latest from International Restaurant Management Group
Surrealist mural taking shape on Santa Monica Blvd.
An intriguing piece of public art is coming to life at this very moment on Santa Monica Blvd. We can’t be sure, but it appears to depict a blond woman gazing ambitiously into the future. Readers, any guesses who the mysterious muse could be?
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Things to do in LA this week: Aug. 26-Sept. 1
September is finally here but August isn’t leaving quietly. Check out the festivals, musical performances and camping events happening around LA this week. For more geeky events, check out our summer geek guide. Aug. 26. The Music Center’s Dance DTLA. Jerry Moss Plaza | 135 N. Grand Ave.,...
Another shooting rocks the Hollywood area
LOS ANGELES – Another shooting was recorded in Hollywood hours after the areas councilman called for the creation of a department that would provide unarmed response to certain crimes. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell continues to contradict himself when earlier this month he transferred over $200,000 from his office funds to...
Hollywood Hills woman comes home to find homeless woman sleeping in her yard
When a Hollywood Hills woman came home from vacation she was greeted by a homeless person sleeping on a bench in her gated yard."I just said 'Hey, who are you?'" the homeowner said. "Why are you here? How did you get in? And she said 'I live here.'"With her house not on the market, the Hollywood Hills woman was baffled at how her unexpected guest got into her property until security camera footage showed the homeless woman climbing over a locked gate to in. "I said 'How long you been here?'" the homeowner said. "She said 'Oh maybe 3 or 4...
Union bosses shake hands with Chateau Marmont’s owners
After 2+ years of boycotts and protests, the Chateau Marmont has finally recognized its workers’ union and will soon return to normal operations. The legendary West Hollywood hotel and UNITE HERE! Local 11 reached an agreement Thursday that will “lay all prior disputes to rest.”. “We believe that...
Kevin Hart's New Eatery, Hart House, Opens in Westchester
Buzz-garnering entertainment events, summer blockbusters, and big comedy specials all follow intricate recipes, those step-by-step plans needed to weave a major project together successfully, much in the way a vibrant restaurant weaves together numerous important elements. There are several matters to consider in both filmmaking and the world of food,...
Doorbell cam captures large mountain lion roaming Hollywood Hills neighborhood
Hollywood Hills residents spotted an A-list celebrity Thursday morning, but it wasn’t George Clooney or Beyoncé. Instead, it was a full-grown mountain lion, most likely P-22, aka. “L.A.’s most famous feline.” The puma, who resides mostly in the Griffith Park area and is believed to be about 12 years old, was caught on a doorbell […]
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For September 2022
Before we get to our usual rundown of museum freebies for the month to come, there are couple of quick call-outs I want to highlight. First, Griffith Observatory recently expanded their open hours to four days a week, now Thursday to Sunday. No word on when they might be returning some of their previous free in-person programming (All Space Considered, sunset hikes, etc…), but hopefully soon. In any case, it’s just good to see increased access to one of my favorite places in Los Angeles.
Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
8 Best Cuban Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA
It doesn’t take a long-time local to know that Los Angeles cares a lot about food. Although it’s not exactly Miami when it comes to Cuban cuisine, LA is quickly becoming one of the major Cuban dining hubs—and for a good reason. With flavor that stands out...
How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?
When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
