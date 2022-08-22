Read full article on original website
11 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Theo takes a leap of faith by auditioning to be part of Lyrik. Elsewhere, Nikau takes a drastic step to guarantee Bella's safety, while Chloe waves goodbye to Summer Bay. Here's a full collection of 11...
Shetland twist teases major character exit
Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland's latest twist has teased the exit of yet another major character from the show. It has already been confirmed that Douglas Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez on the show, would make his final appearance in season 7. But now it seems like we might bid...
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Soaps - Is It Worth Watching The Big Three Soaps?
I only watch Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders via Youtube clips, spoilers and the comments on here but I haven't watched a full episode in a long time. Has the acting, writing, pace and so on improved over the last few years or at least show any potential to be good and consistent viewing?
The Boys season 4 finally casts The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan
The Boys season 4 will finally be welcoming Jeffrey Dean Morgan into the chaotic and eye-opening universe. Famous for his villainous role as Negan in The Walking Dead, he's been attached via rumours to the Prime Video phenomenon for years now as he's friends with its showrunner Eric Kripke, with conflicting schedules and the coronavirus pandemic coming between him and a cameo.
EastEnders Departure Spoiler
Breaking on Twitter right now. I think it's time to write out Callum & Vi too. I didn't think Max would quit, he is on a good deal to be fair. Damn! I was just about to post good riddance and then I read the rest of the thread. Something...
VOTE for Neighbours at the NTA's!
Just as one last thank you to them and to show how appreciated they were. I would have voted for Neighbours regardless of the show being axed anyway as I believe it was the best soap this year. I can't remember the last time they were even in the shortlist?
EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley teases flirtatious scene for Karen and Alfie
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has teased a flirtatious scene for her character Karen Taylor and Alfie Moon. Shane Richie is set to return to the BBC One soap later this year as part of a major storyline for the Slater family — just as his ex-wife Kat Slater is planning to tie the knot with his arch-enemy Phil Mitchell.
EE - Keebles vendetta (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40941146/eastenders-spoilers-phil-mitchell-twist-revealed-flashback-episode/. Just who is the person she is after? I know there are a few dodgy people on the square but none are dodgier than Phil. Unless its someone from the past such as Dan. If its Jonah then it will be a damp squib of a storyline. If it...
First trailer for Birds of Prey and Mom stars' Netflix action movie
Netflix has released a trailer for Lou, an adrenaline-pumping thriller starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett. Janney is miles away from her Mom role as the titular antiheroine, a mysterious, hardened woman living next door to Birds of Prey star Smollett's character and her daughter. When the girl is kidnapped...
Law & Order: SVU losing longtime cast member in season 24
Law & Order: SVU will be saying goodbye to long-time cast member Kelli Giddish in season 24 of the NBC procedural drama. Giddish made her first appearance as Detective Amanda Rollins during the show's 13th season back in 2011 and, according to TVLine, she will make her final one in the first half of season 24, which premieres next month.
Actors who suggested their own storylines
The news that Daisy Campbell and Liam Fox pitched Amelia's pregnancy story to Emmerdale producers made me wonder how many times this has happened, and also how you feel about the idea. I know that James Bye and Max Bowden suggested some of the Martin vs Ben saga and the...
EastEnders flashback episode will air on Monday 5th September
That's very soon. I thought it'll be another month or so... EastEnders will air the Mitchell's flashback episode on Monday 5th September at 7.30 pm.
EastEnders' future addressed by BBC boss after ratings decline
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40992153/eastenders-future-bbc-charlotte-moore-ratings-decline/. There is so many channels now and has been since the late 90's, I think the viewing figures are the new general reality and not too bad. Very sad from the BBC executive who fails to address the reasons why audience figures are so low and just says this...
How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online at home
Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest movie of the year to date with $1.4 billion worldwide, and now you can welcome Maverick in your own home as it's finally available to own. The legacy sequel sees Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) return to Top Gun to train a group of elite graduates, including Goose's son Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Miles Teller), for a specialised mission that could mean their ultimate sacrifice.
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer sees June and Serena face off
The Handmaid's Tale season five trailer is finally here, and it looks like the showdown between Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) and June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) is officially on. Fans of the dystopian drama will recall that the explosive season four finale took a major turn when Commander Fred Waterford...
EastEnders' Jean Slater gets surprise ally after returning to Walford
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jean Slater is set to get a surprising new ally on EastEnders as she returns to Albert Square. The character exited the show this year following a big mental health relapse, though recent scenes have seen Stacey bump into her mother while on holiday. After trying to...
Coronation Street to revisit connection between Ken Barlow and Wendy Papadopoulos
Coronation Street spoilers follow. If there is love on the horizon for Ken Barlow and Wendy Papadopoulos in Coronation Street, then Ken's about to realise that it will not be smooth sailing for them. Scenes due to air on the ITV soap next week will see Ken spot Wendy sitting...
'Allo 'Allo 40 Years of Laughter
I quite like this series of tribute shows on Ch5. Generally well made, but with a few omissions I spotted. Some of the characters were only mentioned briefly in passing (eg. Maria, the original waitress; General Von Klinkerhoffen; Capt. Bertorelli) Others were missed out entirely - such as the Communist resistance girls such as Denise Laroque and Louise. Also, no mention made of the recasting of certain characters either due to the original actors sadly dying or becoming too unwell to continue or finding other roles. Including Herr Flick himself in series 9.
Most unexpected reaction, to most unexpected dance
Mine is AJ and Kai's waltz to Edelweiss last year. I expected to be bored silly, Edelweiss for goodness sake (!), I thought the slow tempo waltz was supposed to compensate in some way for very sore feet, and then KAPOW, it was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen and I was a complete emotional wreck by the end of it.
