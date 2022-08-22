ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
TheDailyBeast

How Politicians Are Using Gas Pumps to Fuel Their Message

With inflation still a top issue ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats have found an unconventional—and potentially risky—place to go on the offensive: the gas pump.Gas stations across the country have already become a partisan battleground, with Republicans mockingly affixing stickers of President Joe Biden on the pump seemingly taking credit for whatever the price is on any given day.But politicians are increasingly using the idle time consumers use to fill up their tanks to hit them with an unexpected political ad.“It's a captive audience,” a Democratic campaign consultant told The Daily Beast, requesting anonymity because they were not...
