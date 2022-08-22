ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

East Lansing officials react to ELPD Meijer shooting findings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, East Lansing city officials reflected on the Attorney General’s decision to call an April police shooting justified. The announcement that officers involved in an East Lansing shooting of a man outside a Meijer will not face charges is a relief to the officers and their attorneys and is […]
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Kent County, MI
Health
Kent County, MI
Government
WLNS

New poll paints picture of upcoming Michigan elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been back to back big weekends for Michigan politics. The Michigan Republican party is meeting this weekend for its nominating convention, which could bring fireworks. On this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown, we recap the Michigan Democratic Convention, where the four incumbent...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Coli#Lettuce#Foodsafety#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WLNS

No-fault auto protestors gather in Howell

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Still fighting for no-fault reform, a local group held another protest on Tuesday.They’re upset because they still haven’t seen any changes when it comes to a law that once funded the care for disabled victims injured in auto crashes. The group We Can’t Wait has been fighting this fight for months […]
HOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy