Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
It's a common illness, but affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against it.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Friday
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Friday evening.
East Lansing officials react to ELPD Meijer shooting findings
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, East Lansing city officials reflected on the Attorney General’s decision to call an April police shooting justified. The announcement that officers involved in an East Lansing shooting of a man outside a Meijer will not face charges is a relief to the officers and their attorneys and is […]
Fish dying in droves in Ionia County creek
The creek's picturesque view is currently being ruined by a strong stench of dead fish. People who live nearby say this die-off has been going on for nearly a week.
MI Democrats officially nominate incumbents at convention
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her running mate Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will top the ticket.
DeWitt woman grows 13-foot sunflower
Denise Kelley, of DeWitt, has been growing the massive sunflower outside her home since May.
WLNS
New poll paints picture of upcoming Michigan elections
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been back to back big weekends for Michigan politics. The Michigan Republican party is meeting this weekend for its nominating convention, which could bring fireworks. On this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown, we recap the Michigan Democratic Convention, where the four incumbent...
These robots are keeping trash out of Lake Michigan
Environmentalists say microplastics are causing a huge problem at beaches on the Great Lakes.
Breaking and entering investigation leads to drug arrest
State troopers responding to a possible breaking and entering arrested a person for several charges.
Long-term victims of car crashes win key insurance decision
Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were catastrophically injured before the summer of 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers.
Poll: Whitmer leads early in gubernatorial race
Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a strong lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the race for Michigan governor, a new poll shows.
Eaton Sheriff: 24-hour coverage not doable, MSP to assist
Sheriff Thomas Reich has arranged for Michigan State Police troopers to help with public safety coverage during the early morning hours in the out-county area.
Lansing airport now offering flight to Fort Myers
On Thursday, Avelo Airlines announced its expanding services to get a second nonstop flight to Flo
Gov. Whitmer shows off her 80’s hairstyle
Whitmer said the first days of school had her think about the advice she'd give her younger self. One thing seemed to stick out.
Shelter cat Cheesecake needs a forever home
Say hi to Cheesecake, a beautiful medium-haired cat.
ELPD officers in Meijer shooting to return to ‘non-patrol’ work
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday that her office will not be filing charges against East Lansing Police officers that were involved in the April shooting of Deanthony Vanatten.
POLL: Michigan Democrats hold leads in key races
Now that the November matchups are officially set, we have our first snapshot of how the statewide races are looking with less than a month before voting starts, and just over two months before election day.
LGBT migrants receiving ‘humanitarian parole’ at California port of entry
About 120 asylum seekers who are members of the LGBT community are being allowed into the U.S. on a daily basis according to Enrique Lucero.
No-fault auto protestors gather in Howell
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Still fighting for no-fault reform, a local group held another protest on Tuesday.They’re upset because they still haven’t seen any changes when it comes to a law that once funded the care for disabled victims injured in auto crashes. The group We Can’t Wait has been fighting this fight for months […]
Majority of Michiganders support abortion rights, new poll says
Almost one in five people said their number one concern was 'addressing abortion laws.'
