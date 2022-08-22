Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
Attention Coffee Lovers: First-of-its-Kind Coffee Festival Coming to Nashville
If you claim to be a coffee fanatic, you better make plans to be a part of Nashville's first coffee festival. We all know someone who can't function unless they have their daily dose of coffee. There are several out there who will say "coffee is life." Well, if you know, or claim to be one of them, you are in for a treat.
livability.com
8 Iconic Foods from Tennessee
Some of your favorite foods to feast on are actually from the Volunteer State. visit isn’t complete until you sample some of its classic dishes. Enjoy the state’s big-hearted hospitality as you indulge in treats ranging from the barbecue and soul food in Memphis to the folksy cooking of the Appalachians. The iconic foods are simple, spicy, sweet and lightning hot.
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Centennial Park Announces Fall Programming
NASHVILLE, TN — As summer temperatures begin to dip and the days grow shorter, Nashville’s own Centennial Park will continue to offer a variety of exciting programs and events this fall. Live music, outdoor recreation, children’s activities, and celebrations of crafts and the visual arts are all on tap and guaranteed to offer a great experience for visitors of all ages.
First-Ever Good Coffee Festival Coming To Nashville
The first-of-its-kind event will transform The Outfield into a coffee haven.
'Milieu of madness:' Pancho and Lefty's owner on why they're leaving downtown
The owner of Pancho and Lefty's said he wanted his restaurant to be a solace for Nashville natives. But after the madness on Broadway, he's moving his taco eatery out of the corridor.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
RELATED PEOPLE
tnvacation.com
Labor Day Weekend Destinations in Tennessee
Choose how you'll spend your Labor Day Weekend with a city trip, outdoor adventures or weekend on the water. Plan your Labor Day Weekend with ease. We've curated four itineraries that'll get you on the water, exploring some of the best things in Nashville and Memphis and an adventure-filled weekend in parks. Or, pick and choose your activities for a weekend unique to you. Read more below.
rewind943.com
This sounds amazing for the Holidays!
We’ve still got Labor Day, Football season opening games, Rivalry weekend, Thanksgiving, Black Friday then Christmas. I understand all this, don’t rush but planning out the Holidays can be tough if you don’t have all the info! Well, this is pretty specific!. This sounds amazing! It’s called...
williamsonhomepage.com
Headline Homes: June 2022
This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
Naomi Judd autopsy released to family
The autopsy for country music star Naomi Judd has been completed by the Davidson County Medical Examiners Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville
If you have friends headed to Nashville for a visit or if you thought about heading to Broadway, dining out can get expensive. We found a few places to eat that won’t break the bank. For this list, we selected places where a party of four can eat close to $100 (which can seem like […] The post 6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
findingkathybrown.com
The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review)
The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review) Are you traveling to Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, looking for a luxury hotel? Maybe you are seeking an upscale location away from the craziness of Broadway. If so, this Conrad Hotel Nashville review is one you need to read before planning your next Nashville, TN getaway.
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks
(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
WTVF
Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
gcanews.com
Hummingbirds take the reins at Warner Park Nature Center
Warner Park Nature Center (WPNC) is hosting an in-person Hummingbird Celebration on Saturday, August 27, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The event is free and open to visitors of all ages. It provides a rare opportunity to glimpse the inner life of nature’s smallest feathered creatures, the hummingbirds. Did you know that these fantastic birds live literally in the fast lane? Some species of the hummingbird family can produce a wingbeat rate of 200 beats per second and measure a heartbeat rate of 1,200 per minute. That’s 20 per second! And we are proud to say that our ornithologists at WPNC have been devotedly studying and observ- ing the hummingbirds in Middle Tennessee for over two decades.
Comments / 1