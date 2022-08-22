Read full article on original website
Klamath Falls News
Commentary: Organized Crime in Klamath County
Commentary by, Chris Kaber, Klamath County Sheriff. Organized Crime; that is what we are up against. The laws of Oregon are specific when they define that term and it includes two or more individuals conspiring to engage in criminal activity as a significant source of income or to aid or abet the violation of criminal laws; to include cannabis production and distribution.
agdaily.com
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves...
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
KDRV
More than 4,000,000 gallons of water estimated used at illegal Klamath Co. grow site
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A search warrant in Klamath County is stopping more than 4,000 marijuana plants and more than 4,000,000 gallons of water usage. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says its deputies and Basin InterAgency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant today at a property along Wood Duck Drive near Bonanza where deputies oversaw the destruction of an illegal marijuana production operation.
Herald and News
New Guy in Town: Finding some peace away from bustle of city
When I first came to Klamath Falls about three months ago, I decided that I wanted to do everything I could to experience the city and its culture through its bars and restaurants and by attending every evening and weekend event that I could fit into my schedule. Despite that...
hereisoregon.com
Klamath Modoc artist and land protector Ka’ila Farrell-Smith’s mesmerizing art exhibit at Favell Museum closes Sept. 3
Ka’ila Farrell-Smith’s powerful work as an artist and protector of the Klamath Tribes’ ancestral land is represented in 18 paintings exhibited at the Favell Museum in southern Oregon’s Klamath Falls through Sept. 3. There’s the enchantingly tranquil “Wokas Gatherers” oil painting of two figures in a...
KCSO Makes Marijuana Bust In Beatty Area
Tuesday August 23, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies served search warrants on two illegal marijuana grow locations in the area of Yainax Dr and Pinina Circle north of Beatty, OR. Deputies oversaw the destruction of both grow locations. Both locations had a combined total in excess of 1400...
Illegal grow site found near Bonanza
On Thursday, August 25, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Basin Inter- Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Dr, near Bonanza, OR. Deputies executing the search warrant oversaw the destruction of an illegal marijuana production operation.
KTVL
Klamath Falls man dead after single vehicle crash
Klamath County, Ore. — One person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Friday morning in Klamath County. At approximately 8:11 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. A preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver...
Roundabout (Campus) Detour Route – UPDATE
A portion of the Campus Drive and Dan O’Brien Way intersection will re-open starting Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Traffic will be permitted to flow on Dan O’Brien Way and the portion of Campus Drive adjacent to the Oregon Institute of Technology campus. Campus Drive south of the intersection will remain closed. Please see the attached exhibit for further detail. Detour routes will be signed to direct the public around the closure.
kptv.com
Suspect in Oregon fire lookout theft arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into an Oregon Department of Forestry fire lookout tower. Deputies say once inside, the man stole important equipment for early fire detection. Chad Allen McPherson, 30, of Prospect, was indicted Tuesday...
mybasin.com
Fire breaks out behind apartments on Klamath Falls
Yesterday around 4:00 pm, a fire broke out in Klamath Falls behind the Florence Apartments along the canal off California Avenue near highway 97. Fire crews were able to reach it quickly, only allowing it to spread to a little over an acre, before they had the fire under control around 4:30 pm. The Southbound US97 ramp was temporarily closed, but has reopened. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
Missing Person: Klamath Falls family seeking public assistance in locating Janna Lindsey
A Klamath Falls family has not seen Janna Lindsey since August 10th when she went on a trip to a local store. Janna is about 5ft 8 and was last seen in a white Volkswagan sedan. She was expected to visit a local store and then meet her husband after that. The family has not heard from her since that time.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fire detection camera thief caught; Stolen equipment left in bag on the road
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a thief who broke into an Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) lookout tower in the Prospect area last week. The suspect, Chad Allen McPherson, 30, of Prospect, was indicted today by a grand jury and...
