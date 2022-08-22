CARDINGTON-The Village of Cardington conducted its annual observance of Arbor Day with a ceremony in Maxwell Park where a Northern Catawba tree was planted. The ceremony took place July 20, 2022. Speaker was Lindsey Grimm, program director of Morrow County Recycling. Grimm related the pros of recycling and the progress that has been made in Cardington and Morrow County.

CARDINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO