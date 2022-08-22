Read full article on original website
MG, Cardington boys’ XC win Tuesday invitationals
Mount Gilead’s boys’ cross country team opened its season by winning the nine-team Upper Sandusky Ice Breaker Invitational. The Indians scored 26 points, while second-place Columbus Grove had 51. MG had the first three finishers in the meet. Will Baker won in 16:26.86, while Parker Bartlett took second...
Highland VB picks up second win
Highland improved to 2-0 on the season in volleyball after defeating St. Francis DeSales 25-16, 33-31, 25-16 in their home opener. Larsen Terrill tallied 12 kills and a pair of aces in the win, while Kameron Stover added nine kills and three aces. Brooke Schott finished with eight kills and three aces and Zoya Winkelfoos contributed six aces and five kills.
Organized picket takes place at construction site in Morrow Co.
MARENGO- Earlier this week Tuesday-Thursday, August 23-25, Laborers’ Local 1216 and the North Central Ohio Building Trades held an informational picket at HM Construction’s distribution spec building in Marengo. The building is located on I-71 and State Route 61 in Morrow County. The purpose of the informational picket...
Mount Gilead welcomes Haven Hair Studios
MOUNT GILEAD- Haven Hair Studios was welcomed to Mount Gilead with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, August 18. Haven Hair Studios is located at 42 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.
Andrea Baker Named Executive Director of Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD — Ohio’s Hospice named Andrea Baker, BSN, RN, CHPN, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio. She has been a registered nurse for more than 20 years with experience in acute care, continuing care retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and nursing education. For the past 15 years, she has served in hospice leadership.
Moving In Means Extra Caution For Students and Families
Columbus- August marks the move-in month for college students across Ohio. Ohio State University, Ohio University, Otterbein, Miami University, Ohio Wesleyan University, Capitol University, University of Dayton, Columbus College of Art and Design, and many more are in the throws of student migration back to campus. Some families do it...
Edison Council considers LED streetlights
EDISON- Edison Village Council heard three possible plans to install LED street lights at their August 8 meeting. First Energy Regional representative Joe Jakubick said one plan would be to change all 73 lights at one time. The cost would be $209 per light at a cost of over $15,000 plus the additional cost of each light.
