Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
Felon on probation is arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converter in Muscoy
A 60-year-old man who is a felon on probation was arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 24, Central Station deputies and the Sheriff's Aviation Division responded to an in-progress catalytic converter theft in the area of...
Man, 24, Suspected Of Rape in Burbank Arrested In Desert Hot Springs
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday.
DUI Suspected After Car Careens Into House | Moreno Valley
08.23.2022 | 5:30 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Moreno Valley and Riverside County Sheriff responded to a vehicle into a house. A woman who was driving the car was taken into custody after a field sobriety test. The house suffered major structural damage. Two patients were transported...
Riverside shootout leaves suspect dead, resident wounded after attempted burglary, police say
A suspect was killed and a resident wounded in a shootout that occurred during an attempted break-in at an apartment complex in Riverside, authorities said.
Man who had been arrested dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 23
An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in...
Man charged with stealing $10K in designer sunglasses from Cabazon store
A 49-year-old man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon mall was charged today with grand theft. Demon Wannee Dennis of Hemet was arrested Friday after the alleged theft at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets on Seminole Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Dennis, who is being The post Man charged with stealing $10K in designer sunglasses from Cabazon store appeared first on KESQ.
Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
2 arrested after man’s body found in Corona church parking lot
Just over a week after a body was found in a church parking lot in Corona, police announced Thursday that they have arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder and other charges. The body of a man in his late 30s was found at about 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 800 block of Sherman […]
Teen girl sought for shooting of two people in San Pedro
A boy and woman were hospitalized after being shot in San Pedro, authorities said. The suspect, described as a teenage girl, remained at large.
Homeless man accused of stealing groceries, trying to set store manager on fire in Moreno Valley
The homeless man accused of trying to set a store manager on fire after he tried to stop him for stealing groceries in Moreno Valley has been charged.
SBSD deputies arrest drug dealer at a home in Pinon Hills
PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A months-long investigation into narcotics use and sales resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer in Pinon Hills. On June 27, 2022, deputies received a report of a male subject suspected of using narcotics at a park near Pebble Beach Drive in Victorville.
Riverside gunfight leaves would-be burglar dead, resident wounded
A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to break into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. The victim alerted police to a burglary in progress, then called back to indicate gunshots had been exchanged. Responding Riverside […]
3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring
Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was...
Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana
A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
Arizona man arrested following pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga, ending three-week crime spree
An Arizona man was charged with a series crimes spanning from Arizona to California over what federal authorities referred to as a "robbery spree."Samuel Sven Smith, 26-years-old, was federally charged in a criminal complaint that alleged he robbed 10 stores during a three-week crime spree in both states. He is believed to have struck at a PetSmart in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, the final of his robberies that began on July 31. As he left the store, he noticed law enforcement approaching him and fled in his vehicle, firing several rounds at the pursuing officers during the nearly 20-minute high speed...
Remains of Baldwin Park woman identified after 31 years
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.
Resident armed with weapon confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim
As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a weapon. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a weapon, which appeared to be some sort of long metal blade, as they rallied out front...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Pomona (Pomona, CA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Pomona on Sunday. The officials reported that a man traveling on his electric bike was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
