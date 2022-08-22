ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
onscene.tv

DUI Suspected After Car Careens Into House | Moreno Valley

08.23.2022 | 5:30 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Moreno Valley and Riverside County Sheriff responded to a vehicle into a house. A woman who was driving the car was taken into custody after a field sobriety test. The house suffered major structural damage. Two patients were transported...
KESQ News Channel 3

Man charged with stealing $10K in designer sunglasses from Cabazon store

A 49-year-old man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon mall was charged today with grand theft. Demon Wannee Dennis of Hemet was arrested Friday after the alleged theft at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets on Seminole Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Dennis, who is being The post Man charged with stealing $10K in designer sunglasses from Cabazon store appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
vvng.com

SBSD deputies arrest drug dealer at a home in Pinon Hills

PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A months-long investigation into narcotics use and sales resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer in Pinon Hills. On June 27, 2022, deputies received a report of a male subject suspected of using narcotics at a park near Pebble Beach Drive in Victorville.
PINON HILLS, CA
KTLA

Riverside gunfight leaves would-be burglar dead, resident wounded

A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to break into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. The victim alerted police to a burglary in progress, then called back to indicate gunshots had been exchanged. Responding Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring

Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
CHINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana

A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Arizona man arrested following pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga, ending three-week crime spree

An Arizona man was charged with a series crimes spanning from Arizona to California over what federal authorities referred to as a "robbery spree."Samuel Sven Smith, 26-years-old, was federally charged in a criminal complaint that alleged he robbed 10 stores during a three-week crime spree in both states. He is believed to have struck at a PetSmart in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, the final of his robberies that began on July 31. As he left the store, he noticed law enforcement approaching him and fled in his vehicle, firing several rounds at the pursuing officers during the nearly 20-minute high speed...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
foxla.com

Remains of Baldwin Park woman identified after 31 years

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Resident armed with weapon confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim

As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a weapon. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a weapon, which appeared to be some sort of long metal blade, as they rallied out front...
ANAHEIM, CA

