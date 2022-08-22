Read full article on original website
myalbertlea.com
Head Coach Jamie Cameron previews the 2022 Albert Lea Volleyball team
A white volleyball on the floor in a darkened gym. Aaron talked with Jamie, about the make up of this year’s team, strengths and weakness coming into the season, and tonight’s opener at Owatonna.
myalbertlea.com
Head Coach Paul Dunn previews the 2022 Albert Lea Football team
Aaron talks with Coach Dunn about the Jamboree taking place in Albert Lea Saturday, the make-up of this year’s roster, and what the team is looking to accomplish as they get ready for Faribault in their opener on September 2nd. Tigers were 0-9 last year.
myalbertlea.com
Head Coach Marc Kruger previews the NRHEG Football team for 2022
NRHEG went 4-5 last year, and Aaron talks with Coach Kruger about returning players, camp they attended at Bemidji State, the Jamboree coming up in Albert Lea this Saturday , and who he thinks are the favorites to win the Gopher Conference.
myalbertlea.com
Lake Mills Volleyball starts season with a straight sets win over West Hancock
A white volleyball on the floor in a darkened gym. (Story by Head Coach Jim Boehmer) Opening night for both teams. “I was very pleased with how we played tonight. I thought we were better in all phases of the game than I expected at this point. We know we have a lot of work left to do but we finally got to execute outside of a practice session. It’s been a long pre-season so we needed to get on the court.”
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Girls Tennis team opened season with a Triangular on Tuesday
WINONA SENIOR HIGH – 5, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH – 2, Singles:. No. 1 – Molly Heinert, WINONA SENIOR HIGH def. Rachel Doppelhammer, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 1-6 , 2-6 , -; No. 2 – Julia Reeck, WINONA SENIOR HIGH def. Bree Weilage, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 3-6 , 0-6 , -;
KIMT
Dodge County crash send Cannon Falls man to the hospital
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Cannon Falls man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened around 5:42 pm Wednesday on Highway 30. The Minnesota State Patrol says Philip Robert Elwood, 47, was driving east when he lost control coming around a curve near mile marker 194. The State Patrol says Elwood went off the road and rolled his vehicle multiple times before coming to a stop.
Car Once Owned by Hollywood Star Spotted at Steele County Fair
Thousands of fairgoers walked through the Auto Museum Building during the recent Steele County Free Fair. The theme in 2022 was convertibles. Those who read the back stories posted with each vehicle left with a great deal of knowledge. If you noticed the 1967 Cadillac DeVille in the back corner, you could have read about its famous owner.
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
KIMT
19-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in north central Iowa
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A 19-year-old man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Kossuth County. The Iowa State Patrol said Desiman Stone Jr. died in the crash in the 1000 block of 150th St. near the Kossuth and Humboldt county line. Authorities said he ran a stop sign...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony predatory offender charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing a felony predatory offender charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that first took place on June 15th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time. 56-year old Bryan Douglas Battin was convicted and sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison...
Sioux City Journal
Mason City man rebuilds 112-year-old motorcycle
At a glance, one may think Raymond Quayle's 1910 Indian motorcycle was just well-maintained, but even motorcycle enthusiasts are surprised to discover this model was created from scratch in the basement of the Mason City man. “I was sitting at a restaurant, couldn’t get a seat, so we were waiting,...
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday
An Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup pulling a camper trailer and being driven by 67-year old Gregory George Wall of Sioux City, Iowa was southbound on I-35 at approximately 1:52 p.m. Monday afternoon when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the southbound ditch and rolled at milepost 24 in Geneva Township.
Rollover Crash Injures Cannon Falls Man
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
KAAL-TV
More court dates for Albert Lea shooting suspect
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea shooting suspect will appear in Freeborn County Court Thursday and Friday on several charges of 2nd-degree assault and more. Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, appeared on charges of manslaughter and two charges of 2nd-degree assault Aug. 25, after allegedly shooting Juan Vasquez Jr., 45, on 160th Street in rural Albert Lea.
Southern Minnesota News
Police seeking ‘mentally ill & dangerous’ patient last seen at River Hills Mall
Mankato police are asking the public for help in locating a St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient. Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, was last seen during a supervised community outing at the River Hills Mall around 2 p.m. yesterday. Rowland is a court-committed patient who is mentally ill and dangerous, according...
KWQC
Police: Man dies after assault in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died Thursday after police say he was assaulted in Rock Falls on Aug. 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release. According...
KAAL-TV
Big construction projects coming together in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – A couple big construction projects are nearing completion in Albert Lea. Crews are putting the final pieces in place for the new water tower on Fountain Street. The tower will hold 1 million gallons of water when complete and weigh more than 9 million pounds.
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
KAAL-TV
Kasson wrestler charged with assault
(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson wrestler was charged with two counts of assault after a Feb. 26 altercation. According to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 23, Rochester law enforcement met with a juvenile male at the St. Marys emergency department in February. The juvenile told officers that Reed...
