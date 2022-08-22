ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Wedding Photo Album: See Their First 1st as Husband and Wife and More

By Nicole Massabrook
 4 days ago
A nice day for a white wedding! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams had a beautiful ceremony to celebrate their love on Saturday, August 20.

The bride, 31, wore a Vera Wang Haute wedding dress down the aisle where she and Adams, 38, were married by officiant Jesse Tyler Ferguson , Hyland's former Modern Family costar.

The official Vera Wang Gang Instagram account revealed the details of Hyland's chosen bridal gown: "Sarah chose a light ivory silk faille sweetheart ballgown with a hand pleated bodice and French tulle sleeves accented by a high slit and a delicately gathered cathedral length Italian tulle veil with hand appliqué macramé lace border."

However, it was the afterparty look that really impressed her new husband. "This dress killed me @sarahhyland," the Bachelorette alum wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 22.

For the late-night event, Sarah "chose a soft white Italian crepe gown with a draped neckline, hand placed macramé lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves," the designer's social media posts revealed.

The couple enjoyed their outdoor ceremony, where they were joined by Modern Family alums including Ariel Winter , Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen . Ferguson was joined by husband Justin Mikita , and Sofia Vergara brought son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara since husband Joe Manganiello was busy working, Us confirmed on Monday .

The actors were joined by several members of Bachelor Nation as well. Nick Viall and girlfriend Natalie Joy were in attendance as were former Bachelor Ben Higgins and wife Jessica Clarke . BiP alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes was also spotted helping her pals celebrate.

Adams previously joked that he took some notes at Higgins and Clarke's 2021 wedding about what he wanted at his own nuptials.

“I’m gonna implement some of the things that we’ve found at his beautiful wedding into ours,” Adams told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “I was an usher and I ‘ushed’ the hell out of that wedding, guys. Listen — you guys think I’m a good bartender? You’ve never seen me ‘ush’ before. But as an usher, I got a little goodie bag and Ben gave all of us underwear with his face on it and made us all wear [them] that day. … So [now] my face is gonna be on [Ben’s] junk on our wedding night.”

Hyland and Adams started dating in October 2017, Us confirmed at the time, and they moved in together by the following August. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender popped the question to the Scary Movie 5 star in July 2019 with a romantic beach proposal.

Their engagement extended over two years while the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their nuptials twice. “Third time’s a charm,” Adams exclusively told Us in January.

“We were doing the math and we’ve been engaged longer than we were dating. That’s not good, but it feels like we’re married,” he admitted to Us . “I mean, we bought a house together, we have two dogs together. At this point we just want to have the big celebration for all of our rich friends to give us amazing gifts because I need a Le Creuset, I need a stand mixer for all the things I’m going to cook, and we don’t have that yet. So the heads of ABC and Disney, we need you to get in that registry soon!”

Scroll down for photos of Hyland and Adams' wedding:

