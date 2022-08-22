Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
AOE announces educator wellness partnership with Vermont Education Health Initiative
PATH Forward to Provide Targeted Wellness Supports to Vermont School Districts. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education announced today that it signed a contract with the Vermont Education Health Initiative (VEHI), on a program to advance educator health and wellness in Vermont. The program, PATH Forward, will provide targeted wellness supports to Vermont’s educator workforce, and support Vermont’s supervisory unions and school districts in developing robust wellness programs that meet their individual needs. PATH Forward is a strategic investment in school-based wellness programs, both to meet their immediate needs, and build capacity going forward.
vermontbiz.com
Governor continues to push for career and technical education
Governor Scott held his weekly press conference at the Green Mountain Tech & Career Center, as he continues to push for CTE programs across the state. Screen Grab. Click image to watch. Vermont Business Magazine At his weekly media briefing in Hyde Park on Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott highlighted available...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Democratic Party welcomes new communications director
Emily Bowers, former deputy manager of the Charity Clark for Attorney General campaign, has joined the Vermont Democratic Party(link is external) as director of communications. In her new role, Bowers is responsible for the party's overall branding, forward-facing communications and coordinated campaign messaging. “Emily comes to us with a broad...
vermontbiz.com
Condos issues primary canvass report, reminds voters of General Election ballot mailing
Vermont Business Magazine With the statewide canvassing of the primary election completed last Monday (see statewide results below), Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos issued a reminder that all Vermont voters will be mailed a ballot for the November 8 General Election, and encouraged voters to update or confirm their voter registration information by August 31.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
VSAC reacts to student loan forgiveness and repayment
The following was released in response to the August 24, 2022, announcement by President Joe Biden on student loan forgiveness and a new repayment restart schedule. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Student Assistance Corp (VSAC) applauds the decision by President Biden to announce student loan relief for Vermont borrowers. Under the President’s plan, Vermont federal student loan borrowers earning less than $125,000 will be eligible for up to $10,000 of undergraduate student loan cancelation. Borrowers who received Pell grants will be eligible for an additional $10,000. It is estimated that 30% of Vermont borrowers will be eligible for the additional cancelation.
vermontbiz.com
Casella's Sayward honored by waste and recycling association
Shelley Sayward, senior vice president and general counsel at Casella Waste Systems(link is external), was recently named the National Waste and Recycling Association Services Member of the Year as part of its 2022 Industry Leadership Awards. Sayward was honored for playing an integral role in helping to shape much of the policy discussion on key industry issues throughout the Northeast.
vermontbiz.com
AOT Road Construction Report Week of August 29
Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of August 29. Please note that most crews will wrap up work by noon on Friday, September 2nd for the long Labor Day weekend. Remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it.
vermontbiz.com
AOT grant program for 2023 municipal highway and stormwater mitigation projects
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced a grant funding opportunity for 2023 municipal highway and stormwater mitigation projects, as part of the Agency’s ongoing commitment to improve the quality of state waters and provide financial assistance to municipalities in these efforts. Grants funded through...
Comments / 0