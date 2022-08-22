The following was released in response to the August 24, 2022, announcement by President Joe Biden on student loan forgiveness and a new repayment restart schedule. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Student Assistance Corp (VSAC) applauds the decision by President Biden to announce student loan relief for Vermont borrowers. Under the President’s plan, Vermont federal student loan borrowers earning less than $125,000 will be eligible for up to $10,000 of undergraduate student loan cancelation. Borrowers who received Pell grants will be eligible for an additional $10,000. It is estimated that 30% of Vermont borrowers will be eligible for the additional cancelation.

