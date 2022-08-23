ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Girl, 6, struck by stray bullet while biking with family in south Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff, Pauleen Le
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Lsee_0hRFpulR00

6-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot 01:40

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 6-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet Monday evening while riding her bike with family in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Avenue South and East 24th Street, just south of East Phillips Park.

Officers aided the young victim at the scene before an ambulance brought her to an area hospital. She is expected to survive.

Investigators say the girl was struck by a stray bullet from a shootout between two men across 24th Street. No other injuries have been reported.

Police spoke with witnesses at the scene and are working to find the shooters. So far, no arrests have been made.

Donna Bredow was at the park with her 6-year-old grandson when the shooting occurred.

"At first I thought it was firecrackers, then I kept hearing more and more, and it wouldn't stop. Somebody said it was like one of those handguns, something like that. Not a handgun, but one of those automatics," Bredow said. "I knew afterwards what happened because people were just scattering everywhere."

Bredow also described her grandson's reaction to the shooting.

"He just kept saying, 'We didn't die, we didn't get shot grandma, we're OK,' stuff like that," she said.

The shooting has activist K.G. Wilson furious that children keep getting hurt in gun violence.

"I don't know what to call them these gangs [or] these thugs," he said. "Whoever these people are, who have no care or concern for life not even the life of innocent children.

Wilson's granddaughter Aniya Allen was hit and killed by a stray bullet in May 2021. There are still no suspects in the case and police have made no arrests .

He said people with information need to come forward and the people responsible need to be taken off the streets.

"Other children probably saw what happened," he said. "They're terrified. They probably can't go out to play today because of what happened yesterday and I think that the children need to see the adults respond behind this."

Wilson said he plans to be at East Phillips Park Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. and encourages everyone to join him.

By WCCO's count, the girl is at least the sixth child under the age of 15 shot in Minneapolis alone this year. A 2-year-old boy was shot in the face in a Minneapolis apartment in March. A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in Minneapolis in April . The parents of a 3-year-old boy face charges after he was shot in June. And two teens were shot in two separate incidents in July.

There have been 37 people under the age of 18 so far in 2022, according to Minneapolis police. The age group ranging from 17 to 21 years old accounts for nearly 20% of this year's 367 gunshot wound victims in the city to date.

Comments / 12

the breeze
3d ago

I wouldn’t worry about finding out who it is.. they will just release them and probably blame the family for being in the way of the bullet

Reply
11
Geriatric Joe Biden
2d ago

welcome to Minneapolis, where Small Frey, the city council and Walz allow crime and criminals to run rampant. Where is Omar and her outrage on all this gang violence? If it was an MPD shooting, she'd be screachimg a plane here to talk trash about them and sentencing before due process.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

State aims to rein in Minneapolis police

For the past several months, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights has connected with community members over how best to rein in the patterns of racism and sexism it found in the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), the subject of a two-year investigation. Both the City of Minneapolis and the Department...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening."The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement. Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle. Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, another man injured in south Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say speed most likely caused a deadly crash on the south side of the city early Wednesday.It occurred just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Two cars were totaled in the collision. One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries at a local hospital.A 60-year-old man driving the other car is recovering at the hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KAAL-TV

Two arrested at Harvestview apartments

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have located the mother of a baby found at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday. The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s mother. According to authorities, the child arrived at the airport...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Single-punch death perpetrator found not guilty of manslaughter

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man charged with throwing a single punch that led to the death of another was found guilty of assault charges and not guilty of manslaughter. In a trial that began on Aug. 16, a jury found Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, guilty of fifth-degree assault after charges alleged in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
mprnews.org

Hennepin jury convicts Jerry Westrom in cold case killing

A Hennepin County jury found Jerry Westrom guilty Thursday in the 1993 murder of Jeanne Ann Childs. The jury deliberated for approximately two hours following closing arguments by the prosecution and defense attorneys. Investigators reopened the cold case and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent old DNA samples to...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Man accused of molesting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis

A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually accosting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis including once last weekend, when he approached his victim from behind and molested her on a sidewalk near the Federal Building early in the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint. Makye K. Thibodeaux, of Minneapolis,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall

Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KARE 11

BCA: Mother of baby found at MSP located safe

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Early on Wednesday morning the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said a baby found at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had been identified. On Tuesday the BCA said the 10-month-old girl had been found by MSP Airport Police around 9 p.m. Aug. 21 with a woman...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
CBS Minnesota

Some Minneapolis carjacking victims struggle to find closure

MINNEAPOLIS -- As carjackings plague the metro, suspects are slowly making their way through the court system.But not all victims get their day in court. WCCO has tracked and followed Minneapolis carjacking arrests, charges and sentences for the first full year with data: 2021. Some victims are struggling to find closure after an unexpected turn in their case.It was in her south Minneapolis garage where Melanie McCall says a young man held a gun to her head, demanding the keys to her car."At every step of the way it was, 'Hurry up or I'm going to kill you. Do this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jerry Westrom found guilty of murder in cold case killing of Jeanie Ann Childs

MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found Jerry Westrom guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder in the 1993 death of 35-year-old Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis.Westrom, 56,  was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA.WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon and said the jury deliberated for two hours before asking Judge Juan G. Hoyas this question: "If we find the defendant guilty of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
ROGERS, MN
fox9.com

Isanti man convicted of murder in 1993 cold case

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A hockey dad and Isanti businessman has been found guilty of murdering Jeanne Childs in June 1993. A jury on Thursday spent about a few hours deliberating before finding Jerry Westrom, 56, guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder. Westrom was arrested 25 years after...
ISANTI, MN
WJON

Chauvin Moved to Arizona Federal Pen in George Floyd Killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken from a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Police Department moves forward with plan to use drones

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Police Department is moving forward with plans to use drones to improve public safety. State law gives law enforcement agencies specific rules to follow when using drones. One of them requires a public hearing, which took place Wednesday at City Hall.MPD estimates the drones will cost taxpayers about $30,000-$40,000. That's expensive, but not as much as helicopters – which costs thousands of dollars per hour to operate. So affordability is a factor but it's also maneuverability. WEB EXTRA: Minneapolis Police discuss drone programDrones can fly up to 400 feet, go in between buildings, streets and alleys, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man arrested after firing shots outside Brooklyn Park apartment complex

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police were called to a Brooklyn Park apartment complex Monday night after a man fired shots outside the building.A woman called 911 around 10:45 p.m. to report a man she knew was outside her apartment with a handgun. Officers made their way to the complex on the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North, and before they arrived, the man started shooting, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said.No injuries were reported.Police said the man hid inside one of the apartments, and after officers surrounded it, he and the other occupants came out. The suspect was arrested.Police recovered a handgun from the apartment. They'll continue to invesigate.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
75K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy