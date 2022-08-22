ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, CA

Susan
3d ago

This breaks my heart. I hope the guy gets at least a year in jail and a painful fine. He should no longer be able to have any animals. Period.

Related
HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
Montclair, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Montclair, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
vvng.com

SBSD deputies arrest drug dealer at a home in Pinon Hills

PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A months-long investigation into narcotics use and sales resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer in Pinon Hills. On June 27, 2022, deputies received a report of a male subject suspected of using narcotics at a park near Pebble Beach Drive in Victorville.
PINON HILLS, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver

On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Riverside gunfight leaves would-be burglar dead, resident wounded

A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to break into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. The victim alerted police to a burglary in progress, then called back to indicate gunshots had been exchanged. Responding Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring

Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
CHINO, CA

