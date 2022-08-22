Read full article on original website
BRP Inc. (DOOO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects BRP Inc. (DOOO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is a Trending Stock
NextEra Energy (NEE) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this parent company of Florida Power & Light Co....
Wall Street Analysts Believe Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Could Rally 224%: Here's is How to Trade
Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) closed the last trading session at $6.80, gaining 9.7% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22 indicates a 223.5% upside potential.
Salesforce (CRM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Guidance Cut
Salesforce CRM reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein its revenues and earnings surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a solid year-over-year improvement as well. Despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results, shares of the enterprise cloud computing solution provider plunged 6.7% in Wednesday’s extended...
Is Most-Watched Stock Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Worth Betting on Now?
Roblox (RBLX) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this online gaming platform have returned -1.8%, compared to the...
Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Helix Energy (HLX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
MOD vs. DRVN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Modine (MOD) and Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for...
Is Trending Stock Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) a Buy Now?
Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this metal forging and stampings have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the...
What's in the Cards for Photronics' (PLAB) Q3 Earnings?
Photronics PLAB is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 30. Management expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues between $205 million and $215 million. Adjusted profit per share is expected to be 45-55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $210 million, suggesting...
Are Investors Undervaluing GDF Suez (ENGIY) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 16.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $38.52 in the previous session. e.l.f. Beauty has gained 14.7% since the start of the year compared to the -2.3% move for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the -31.6% return for the Zacks Cosmetics industry.
Tesla Stock Has Split; Get Exposure With These 2 ARK ETFs
Tesla’s (TSLA) 3-for-1 stock split took effect late on Wednesday. Shares of the electric vehicle company have climbed 28% since June 10, when Tesla announced plans to split its stock. Shareholders approved the split at their annual split shareholders meeting on August 4. Tesla has split its shares 3...
Why Plug Power Stock Soared 14.7% This Morning
Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shot up 14.7% at the market's opening this morning and were trading 9.2% higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. The hydrogen fuel cell specialist just signed a huge supply agreement, answering critics who have been dismissive about the role that green hydrogen can play in the global transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. This deal could also pave the way for bigger things for Plug Power, which is why investors are pumping money into the hydrogen stock today.
Why Embracer Group's Stock Is Down 13% This Week
Shares of video game company Embracer Group (OTC: THQQ.F), formerly known as THQ Nordic, have fallen dramatically this week. At 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that the stock is down 13% since Friday's closing bell. A highly anticipated game title hit store shelves on Wednesday, but the release faced a tidal wave of critical reviews when reviewers' nondisclosure agreements expired on Monday morning.
Is Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Why John B. Sanfilippo Stock Was Soaring Earlier Today
Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) were up 14% as of 1:52 p.m. ET on Thursday after reporting strong second-quarter earnings results. The company posted a jump in sales of 24.7% year over year on the back of strong volumes. Strong sales volumes pushed profits up 41% over the year-ago quarter.
Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, FCG
In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bilibili (BILI), up about 7.6% and shares of Iqiyi (IQ), up about 6.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
Is Nabors Industries (NBR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delta (DAL) Stock Now
The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the domestic front) bodes well for Delta Air Lines DAL. However, escalated fuel costs, a primary headwind, are limiting its bottom-line growth. Factors Favoring DAL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand is a huge boon for Delta, which currently carries a Zacks Rank...
