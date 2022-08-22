The Texas A&M soccer team got goals from five different players and rolled to a 6-0 nonconference victory over Sam Houston Thursday night at Ellis Field. A&M (2-0-1) grabbed a 4-0 halftime lead by outshooting the Bearkats 17-0. Mia Pante scored the first goal with assists from Kate Colvin and Laney Carroll. Pante helped make it 2-0 as she crossed the ball from the far right and caused a Sam Houston own goal.

